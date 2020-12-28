Highlights: Call for ending pendency of crores, application to double the number of judges

Instructions to the Center and states to implement the Law Commission’s report.

Cases of pendency should be removed in 3 years, instant fundamental rights

new Delhi

One person was given a gift deed, but the same property was sold by someone else on the basis of the will deed. The matter is pending with the Consolidation Officer. In the case of Jaunpur, the person who was given the property through gift deed has got 400 dates since 1985. Similarly, there has been a pending case of dowry harassment in Panchkula since 2003 and those who are accused of it have fought the 1971 war and are now 76 years old.

Petition filed in Supreme Court

Referring to these cases, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting that the recommendation of the Law Commission be implemented and steps should be taken to reduce the pendency of cases. Instructions should be issued to double the number of judges in the lower court and the high court. In addition to the Government of India by filing an application on behalf of Advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in the Supreme Court, all the states and Union Territories across the country have been made defendants and pleaded in the writ filed in the Supreme Court that pending cases across the country Be settled in three years and the number of judges doubled. It has been said in the application that from Tehsildar to the top court, there are five crore pending cases for which disposal instructions should be issued.

Double the number of High Court judges

This application states that under the Judicial Charter it was proposed in 2009 that the cases be settled in three years. It has been requested to issue instructions to the Center and the states for implementation. It has also been said that the Supreme Court is the Custodian of the Constitution and that it should execute the 245th report of the Law Commission which said that pending cases should be disposed of within three years and thus the old pending cases should be settled in three years Be settled The petition said that instructions should be issued to the Center and the states to double the number of judges of the lower court and high court.

5 crore cases pending from Tehsil to Supreme Court

The petition states that the right to speedy justice is a constitutional right and the right to life is given under Article 21, under which the right to speedy justice is given. But if seen, there are 5 crore cases pending from Tehsil to Supreme Court. In this way, if an average of six people are in the family, then 30 crore people are facing financial, physical and mental burden due to these cases in some way. There are 10 lakh cases pending in the court of Tehsildar, SDM and ADM etc. on what is question of law?

50 lakh case pending in High Court

There are 50 lakh cases pending in the High Court across the country. 10 lakh cases pending for more than 10 years. Two lakh cases have been pending for more than 20 years and 45 thousand cases have been pending for three decades. This pendency is increasing day by day. It is in the interest of society that pending cases be disposed of within three years. Speedi justice is necessary for both sides. This is a fundamental right. Those accused who are guilty should be punished quickly and those who are innocent should be acquitted soon so that their dignity is returned.