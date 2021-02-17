The Federal Youth Foundation received more than 400 applications for membership of local youth councils at its fifth session, which aim to benefit from new creative youth energies and ideas that enhance its gains and achievements in the process of enabling Emirati youth to actively contribute to the service of the country’s progress and prosperity.

After a preliminary screening process that included an in-depth study of all submitted applications to ensure that applicants meet the requirements for membership of the councils A specialized jury that includes representatives from the Federal Youth Foundation and from the executive councils of the governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah selected 12 candidates from each emirate, while 10 candidates were selected after completing the final screening process.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

