40 years old | Writer Tiina Lehikoinen made an effort to enter the art field from Pielinen beach: “I watched trapeze dancers and decided that’s what I want to be when I grow up”

In the art of writer and visual artist Tiina Lehikoinen, working between forms and looking for new ones is essential.

When author Tiina Lehikoinen was three years old, the circus arrived in Juuka.

“I watched trapeze dancers and decided that’s what I want to be when I grow up. Their colorful clothes and the show’s gravity-defying choreography felt like another reality,” Lehikoinen recalls.

Lehikoine did not become a professional circus artist, but he was a rare versatile artist. From the farm house on Pielinen’s shore, the road first took me to Kuopio high school for expressive skills, then to Turku to study literature and creative writing. Later, Lehikoinen studied visual arts, graduated with a master’s degree in art in Helsinki, and has held art exhibitions in various parts of Finland.

“I read in high school Eeva-Liisa Manneria and Fernando Pessoa and I was involved in theater projects. The possibilities of art seemed limitless.”

Leafy published his first novel Punelman (Like) in the spring of this year, after a fourteen-year career as a writer. The first work Lemon snow lanterns (2008) contained a feminist-oriented lyrical aphorism and was awarded as aphorism work of the year. There was also negative feedback from the reflection circles, as the book was criticized for being theoretical and poetic.

According to Lehikoinen, the theoretical approach was better tolerated by male writers thinking about high-flyers.

“I have always been interested in working between genres, not only between language and image, but also, for example, between aphorism and poem or essay and novel, such as in Punelma”, Lehikoinen says.

“I don’t believe in the separation of form and content, but my writing is largely a search for a form in which the work would be at home. Form guides thinking, and genre conventions are good to test.”

Often Lehikoinen takes his subject from history, where the traditional approach focusing on great men enables counter-narratives. Lehikoinen also uses the strategy used by many feminists In Punelma. He wondered what kind Eino Leinon the novel character Jaana Rönty (1907) could have been if she had made her own voice heard beyond the author’s moralizing. An uneducated, rural poor woman was at the mercy of the definitions made by the upper class at that time.

Universal and equal suffrage enacted in 1906 instantly made Finland a pioneer country. For writer Leino, who pushed the case, it was also part of a series of disappointments, when the previously idealized people did not behave according to bourgeois ideals on the street, let alone in the voting booth.

Originally Punelman was supposed to take place directly in the time of Leino and Jaana, but soon Lehikoinen realized that he was most interested in the traces of history and the treatment of the same themes in our time. In the novel, Jaana Rönny’s voice is searched for by a documentarian from the countryside, whose background partly resembles Lehikoi.

“I don’t think that the past inevitably determines the future. But the present moment has been shaped by the choices that have been made in the past, and the choices that are made now are also of great importance,” says Lehikoinen.

“The horizon of the future is important in my works. Unexpected opportunities open up there when you think critically about the past.”

Tiina Lehikoinen currently lives in Siuro, Nokia.

Lehikoinen According to a report published by Statistics Finland in 2020, Juuka, the hometown of my childhood, is the poorest in Finland, and there is not as much chance of becoming an artist as in growth centers. This summer, for the first time, Lehikoinen’s own exhibition was held in Juua.

“Of course, my life has been much easier than that of a poor woman in the early 20th century, and I don’t identify myself with Jaana Rönty. However, there are still prejudices against the countryside and rural people, and people often have a rather limited understanding of life in the countryside. But even within the rural community, the role of the artist can still be narrow.”

Today, Lehikoinen lives in the culturally vibrant Siuro near Tampere, where he is influenced by, among other things, the multitasker of poetry JK Lovely including the printing press and the deceased Ossi Somman a musician working as a janitor at the statue park Maria Mattila (Mara Balls).

August is a month of events, because the literature event Painetu sanna markkinat is held in Siuro, and Lehikoinen’s own Twists and turns-the opening of the art exhibition will be celebrated in Helsinki Stoa as part of the Runokuu festival on his birthday on August 18.

In Siuro, studio rents are quite affordable, and in Lehikoinen and his spouse, a comic artist On Tommi Musturi, both have rooms in the premises of an old rolling mill. You can switch from work to picking raspberries in an instant. The previous day, Lehikoinen, who professes to be an outdoorsman, has collected several liters.

“My four-year-old went into the bush and declared that the thorns wouldn’t hurt her because she’s a nature girl.”