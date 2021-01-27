40 years old | When the corona epidemic took over the gigs, Stam1na guitarist Pekka Olkkonen returned to the job of a psychologist and opened a remote reception at his home

Stam1na’s Pekka Olkkonen balances between playing and psychology.

A dozen years ago Pekka Olkkonen was a problem. Fortunately, it was positive in nature: there was too much to do with it.

Everyday life Olkkonen worked from eight to four as a psychologist, and on weekends he jumped on the Stam1na band’s tour bus with his guitar bag. And next week the same new.

A solution had to be made.

“It’s not a terribly functional equation when there are no days off a week,” Olkkonen smiles. “All I had to do was decide which one to choose. Then in 2013 I founded his own company Psychosocial guitar, and then I have focused on the music. I thought it was time to call – now or never. I can work as a psychologist later. ”

The solution proved to be correct, as Stam1na’s groove showed no signs of clotting.

But when Korona unexpectedly emptied the gig calendar last year, Olkkonen decided to return as a psychologist and start a remote reception at his home.

“The summer festivals went pretty much like that, so a big notch slammed into the wallet. Yes, this situation motivates us to return to the work of a psychologist, ”says Olkkonen.

“Right now, telecommuting is downright recommended, so getting started was also easier. There was no need to rent a study room, etc. ”

About calling Olkkonen is by no means giving up, but it will remain his main job in the future as well. Stam1na is preparing to release its ninth album Novus Ordo Mundi in February, and hopefully the gigs will start already in the spring – weather permitting.

Founded in 1996 by Lemi, the band has been doing the same for a quarter of a century. How much has Stam1na’s longevity been affected by having one psychologist among them?

“It would make sense to say that a lot,” Olkkonen laughs, “But hardly anyway. Mie I myself am a member of the band, and I listen to my friends of other concerns, but the role of the psychologist is very different. If we needed to organize a group therapy session, then the psychologist should certainly be an outside, neutral person who can bring a second opinion. ”

So far, there has been no need for sessions. Olkkonen believes that the agreement lasted above all because the trio who founded the band were first friends and only then bandmates.

“If you’ve managed to do such a long time in a work community like this, clearly we have good chemistry with each other and a psychologically safe environment to express ourselves.”

“Believe it or not, playing is still fun too,” he adds. “It’s definitely the ultimate motivator. There is always new stuff in music that you can get excited about again. ”

With the new album, this means the band is whipping themselves to an even more frantic pace.

“In short, there is raw energy in store. I don’t know if it’s because age starts to weigh and you have to prove it – well no, it doesn’t start to weigh. The album is going really hard, and the tempos are faster than ever before. A new thing has been found on each record, and this time we ended up doing quick hevies! ”

Olkkonen herself got excited about playing around the age of ten, when her grandmother ‘s loft found a guitar abandoned by her aunt and a new acquaintance, Guns N’ Roses, came alongside her childhood favorite band, Abba.

Finally, the decision was sealed by a gig played by the “big boys of the village,” after which he decided to apply for guitar lessons.

Now Olkkonen himself is helping newcomers on the same path, because in addition to playing, he teaches guitar playing.

“Playing may not be considered as cool a thing as before, but every year the ten-year-old boy who thinks Iron Maiden is the best band in the world seems to come to class. Yes, those guitarists still come, but of course the modern world is such that not everyone wants to find the time and patience to learn the instrument. ”

“Man, I never got the computer or gaming machine I would have wanted then. The guitar then took all the time that would probably have been spent playing. ”

Olkkonen is still not worried about the future, because modern technology also helps callers. “There’s always a new generation out there that’s better than the previous one,” he believes.

“Today, all the material is available online on how to play correctly and all the theory stuff. If you see the effort, then anyone can learn to play really well right at home. Then all you have to do is look for a good outfit to play with. At its best, however, playing is teamwork. ”