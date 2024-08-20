40 years old | When presenter Janne Grönroos went to work in Sweden, he was mocked there with Finnish stereotypes

40 years old|As a young man, Janne Grönroos got used to “thrill” in Finland. However, Sweden was not a dream come true: only a few people knew about Finland’s Swedish-speaking minority.

With Janne Grönroos is the look of a comedian. He steps Efter Nio – program’s studio on Helsinki’s Yrjönkatu and checks the mail dropped from the hatch. Immediately breaks:

“Someone has dropped 200 rubles here. There is also a bill here. So good – one to one.”

Grönroos is a TV host and stand-up comedian. In recent years, he has become known specifically to the people who watch TV After Niofrom Yle’s Swedish talk show.

“Nowadays I am also recognized by Lahti ABC. In the past, you had to go to Pietarsaari to be recognized.”

Before the TV show, he was already a popular radio host. But where TV brings Swedish-speaking actors to the national public, the star of the Yle X3M radio channel’s morning show could bask mainly in the attention of the Finnish-Swedish audience.

Just before Efter Nio Grönroos worked in Sweden Aftonbladet Morgonin as host. The morning program can be seen on the newspaper’s website and on the TV3 channel.

As a Finn, he describes that he was somewhat of an outsider in Sweden, at least in two ways.

Grönroos, who was born in Hanko but grew up in Tammisaari, had already gotten used to the fact that Finnish-speakers mockingly characterized him as a “cool guy” in his youth in Finland. The definition was specified with platitudes associated with Finno-Swedes, “you must have a sailboat” style.

“I have, after all. An old optimist in a container under the house somewhere. We should try to see if it still stays afloat,” Grönroos laughs.

He said that he viewed Sweden as a country of hope, where Swedish-speaking Finns would be understood. But what lay ahead was adapting to a new prejudice.

“Knife, devil, booze drinking”, Grönroos enumerates.

“Pretty much no one in Sweden has heard that there is a Swedish-speaking minority in Finland.”

Useless the expectations of the Swedes’ understanding of the Finno-Swedes had already dissipated before Grönroos went to work in Stockholm. The attitude had become clear even during shorter trips to Sweden.

At Aftonbladet, however, he learned the difference in how to communicate in a Swedish work community compared to a Finnish one. When making a TV program, for example, the guests’ performance on the screen was evaluated daily, and it took Grönroos a while before he learned to understand the differences in tone. In Sweden, all guests were described as at least “good”.

“A Finn will tell you straight up if someone is a piece of shit. But even bad is called good there. Really good is something completely insane.”

Grönroos had a good time in Sweden, but the work there has so far remained a three-year experience. When the corona pandemic started, Grönroos flew to Finland. When movement across state borders was tightened in the spring of 2020, he also stayed in Finland for three months.

“ “There was a sudden departure from Stockholm.”

“There was a sudden departure from Stockholm. In Finland, I kept wondering if I remembered to take out the compost bin. Or would it meet me at the door when I return?”

The trash had been taken out. But after checking it, Grönroos’ country changed again. He returned to Finland to work when an offer came during the pandemic After Nio.

Janne Grönroos was supposed to become a teacher, but then the radio work took away, and later came work on television.

Already half Grönroos, who spent most of his life working in the media, entered the industry somewhat by chance. He was studying to become a teacher at Åbo Akademi’s Vaasa campus when he took part in the “docusåpa” organized by X3M. Galleries -reality show competition. In it, the participants were locked in a bus for a week. The winner got to travel around the world.

Grönroos came second, but was able to travel because the winner of the competition could choose another travel time from among the competitors. However, the big prize was still to come.

At the end of the program, he went “after a couple of tentacles” to inform the channel’s employees that these are too old youth radio producers. The year was 2004, and the 20-year-old student was at the top of his game.

The bosses didn’t mind the feedback, but gave the youngster a chance. Grönroos initially hosted the early Sunday morning program he recorded in Vaasa. In total, 12 years passed on the X3M channel. During that time, he got used to appearing in live broadcasts so that the excitement had to be found elsewhere.

“I decided to try stand up.”

In recent years, this too has become routine, so that recently he even accepted an offer to perform in English in Tokyo.

“I had agreed on a ten-minute performance, but they forgot to show me how much time was left. Then, as an extra, I told about my mother’s obsession with the Japanese toilet seat. In the end, it took 20 minutes.”

Now Grönroos itself offers opportunities for people in their twenties and older. Swedish-speaking stand-up comedians at the beginning of their careers perform in the Top Floor Comedy club in Helsinki, which he hosts.

“If you feel like coming and trying it out, this is the place.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“You don’t have to be so sure about everything. You learn new things throughout your life. And sleep is always worth it!”