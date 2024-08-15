40 years old | Waltteri Torikas became the baritone of the whole nation, and some people are annoyed by that

40 years old|“I personally think that all kinds of experience in the singer’s profession are valuable,” says Waltteri Torikka, an opera singer who has crossed the boundaries between entertainment and high culture.

“HIGH CULTURE is in my opinion a bit problematic as a concept, because the word itself already claims that it would be somehow finer and more valuable”. Walter Torikka says.

It’s the end of July. Torikka sits in Sanomatalo’s coffee shop and reflects on her relationship with music.

A few days later, the 40th anniversary concert will be held in Olavinlinna.

The evening’s program is like a buffet table on a Swedish ship: there is opera and operetta, Italian classics, domestic hits and favorite tunes from musicals and movies.

Torikka says that she doesn’t compare different styles of music.

“Any kind of music can be done well or badly.”

TURKEY rose to national popularity in the spring of 2015 after winning Stars, stars– music entertainment program.

Since then, he has built a successful artist career for himself as a crossover artist who breaks genre boundaries.

Not everyone thinks his choices were all positive.

“ “Any kind of music can be done well or badly.”

Torikka says that she has received critical feedback from some of her classical music colleagues about bouncing on the fence between entertainment and classical singing.

“I have become a bit like the baritone of the whole nation. Maybe some people have seen that that type of profile is somehow controversial, that it is somehow out of my actual competence and professional skills,” Torikka says and laughs.

“I personally think that any kind of experience in the profession of a singer is valuable, and if I have the opportunity to bring people to classical music through my personality and show that it can also be fun and approachable, then that’s just a good thing.”

IN JULY author Marissa Mehr called the opera In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat into an elitist bastion that should be blown up and completely rebuilt.

Among other things, Mehr criticizes the fact that blatant sexism, misogyny and racism in canonical works are not brought out sufficiently prominently. She proposed a season for each opera house that would consist entirely of works by female composers, performed by female directors and led by female conductors.

Torikka says that she finds the discussion sparked by the interview interesting.

“Of course, there can be problems in the librettos and human images of operas premiered somewhere in the 18th and 19th centuries, but I think it is also important that the ugliness and the unpleasant aspects of humanity are also seen on stage without beautifying them.”

HOW ABOUT Mehr’s claim about opera as a mummified and reactionary art form? Does opera cling too much to tradition and clichéd classic productions?

Torika thinks the question is somewhat unfair. He says that he has created premieres of several operas both as a performer and as an artistic director.

“It has been really important to me and a big mission throughout my career.”

However, he remembers that even a couple of hundred years ago, opera was a popular art, the pop of its time.

“Today it is a marginal art form. That’s why creating new classics is terribly challenging. They are not born by force. Of course, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to try.”

PARABLE to pop culture is appropriate for Torika. He is one of the few domestic opera singers whose name also resonates in the ears of the general public.

And no wonder. Torikka is a familiar sight from television entertainment programs and her face has graced the covers of numerous afternoon magazines and magazines.

His handsome appearance is often highlighted. Torikka was chosen as the sexiest man of 2015 in Eeva magazine’s poll.

What is his own relationship with appearance? Does she feel that her good looks have helped her career?

Torikka grunts. He says that he would like to think that his singing voice is the reason for his success. Possibly also his inner charisma.

“I really can’t help the way I look,” Torikka claims.

I guess there’s something wrong with it?

“Well, yes, but I don’t think I’m amazing-looking in any way. In Hima, I often feel that I look like a badass. And that’s really wonderful.”

Waltteri Torikka says that he has received critical feedback from some of his classical music colleagues about his movement on the boundary between entertainment and classical singing.

“This kind of profession easily affects one’s identity. It’s easy to see yourself in the wrong light,” says Waltteri Torikka.

SECOND a theme that Torikka has not liked to talk about publicly is her private life. At the end of last year, however, we saw an exception when Torikka opened her new family diary In an interview with Me Naiset magazine.

He said that he lives in Hämeenlinna in a detached house with his wife and his two teenage children. Torikka said that family and home are her safe harbor in the world.

How has family life changed him as a person?

“This kind of profession easily affects one’s identity. It’s easy to see yourself in the wrong light. The more people around you who bring you back to earth, the better,” Torikka replies.

Do you mean teenagers?

He chuckles.

“They’re pretty good, yeah. They can say it quite sharply if they want to. I’ve learned that in all situations it’s not worth saying everything that’s on your mind.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Remember to be kind to yourself.”