40 years old | Virpi Eroma, who struggled with depression, hopes that her songs could bring comfort to others

Singer-songwriter Virpi Eroma found her own voice as a musician through her hard life experiences.

Sibelius High School the ballroom rubs its void on Friday afternoon. Virpi Eroma leaps across the dark hall and looks around. The place evokes in him many warm nostalgic memories.

Even gratitude.

For Eroma, the high school building means much more than just a student, from which he eventually graduated as a student.

If he had to choose a place in the world that would most strongly define his life, it would be just that.

Here Eroma found a spark to make light music.

“I feel like my life started here.”

In Kotka Growing up, Eroma is now one of Finland’s best-known composers and arrangers of vocal music.

He has collaborated with numerous artists and composed material for Finland’s most successful choirs and choirs.

In his youth, he would not have dared to even dream of such a career, even though music has been part of Eroma’s life for as long as he remembers. Already as a little girl, she played numerous different instruments and sang in a choir.

He also liked to perform. And such was not seen merely as good.

“Yes, I was somewhat bullied because of it,” Eroma says.

Because the beginning of high school and moving to Helsinki seemed so wonderful.

Eroma felt for the first time in a place where everyone else was in the mood for playing and singing. He was among those like him.

That felt wonderful.

The high school years had even more far-reaching consequences.

In 2003, Eroma formed the singing group Viiden with her classmates. The a cappella line-up gained popularity, and the project, which started as a fun hobby, became Eroma’s main job for the next more than ten years.

He is still on that path.

After doing years of music to be performed by others Eroma launched his solo career in late 2018 with a self-published single Three hundred. Despite his success, he felt like he wanted to achieve something more as a musician.

Something more personal.

“For the first time, it felt like a lot of everything had happened in my life and I would be forced to sing those things myself. It felt like I couldn’t write them for anyone else. That they are exactly my stories, ”Eroma says.

What do you want to say as a musician?

Eroma takes a deep breath.

“Yeah… I know the exact answer to that, but it’s always kind of scary to say these out loud. He’s afraid of becoming too sensitive, ”he says at last.

It’s no wonder.

In life has had enough adversity.

Ten years ago, Virpi Eroma suffered from burnout and has also struggled with depression.

The situation was particularly difficult five years ago. Adversities in personal life caused Eroma to lose his will to live at that time.

A song about these experiences Three hundred just says.

It was a terrible and desperate time, Eroma says. The most difficult years of his life.

But the trials also had their downsides. They made me think about fundamental things: Who is he? What does he want to do with his life?

He would hardly have become a solo artist without those experiences.

Through the difficulties, Eroma feels that she has found her own voice as a musician.

“When I sing a story about rediscovering a desire for life, it can act as a force for someone else,” she says.

“If my songs can give even a little bit of peer support or comfort to people who have experienced something like me, then I won’t come up with any more important work for myself.”

Eroma says he is pleased that there is more public talk about mental health problems today. Although he could talk about them even more.

There are still many stigmas involved.

Eroma would also like to remind people that problems that seem insurmountable can come up in anyone’s life. That’s when it’s important to be supportive and make sure no one is left alone.

“We need to take care of each other,” Eroma says.

What exactly should be done?

“The most important thing is not to keep quiet about it. Not a depressed person expects that something should be fixed for him. In many cases it is enough to be present. That it is connected and asks, quite simply, that hey, how are you? ”

How you can?

Eroma laughs. “What a wonderful question.”

“The last few years have not been the easiest, but it feels like we are moving towards better all the time. Songs have also started to emerge again. ”