40 years old | Traditions need ventilation from time to time, says Outi Örn, President of the Karelian Federation:

In order for a tradition to continue, it must also be possible to renew it. It is not an easy task, Outi Örn admits.

Zachris Topelius wrote In the book of our country (1875) About the tribes of Finland. Among other things, he described the Karelians as open-minded and lively, as if by the day of the Finnish people. Are you a stereotypical Karelian, the chairman of the Karelian Union Outi Örn?

“I don’t feel particularly lively or talkative, rather I am pretty calm,” says Örn.

But after weighing it up for a while, he’s ready to come up with a little bit: working together is inspiring. That, if what is Karelian, Örn assures.

“For example, in the region of extradited Karelia there was a lot of active work together. When Karelians were then settled elsewhere in Finland, the activities of the association experienced a considerable boost in many municipalities. ”

Orn has its own roots in Kitee, North Karelia.

“Of course, I didn’t think that there were Karelians now. Food and craft traditions were a common part of everyday life. ”

If even children were born in my own village, it was only natural to visit the rats, Örn says. Rotinas refer to food gifts that are taken to a newborn’s family. The term is based on the Russian word rodiny, which means childbirth and childbirth.

Örn says that he really only woke up to his own Karelianism after moving from his homeland to Uusimaa, an area where Finnish-Swedish culture was more visible.

“For example, at the Midsummer party, people danced around the Midsummer Salon, and doing it was holistically fun. Of course, joy also belongs to Karelia, but it is also associated with a certain Slavic melancholy, a certain sorrow and longing, which again comes through the experiences of the Karelians. ”

Now those experiences have resurfaced. The war in Ukraine has been taken heavily by members of the Karelian Union, Örn says.

“Members also include those who once had to leave the surrendered areas, at worst twice, and their descendants. Today’s events have brought many emotions and memories to the surface. But on the other hand, the younger generations have said that fortunately their own parents or grandparents are no longer seeing what is happening now. ”

According to Örn, Karelians, due to their past, would have a lot to contribute to the current debate on refugees, adaptation and integration.

“We still have a lot of these fashionable, so-called experienced experts who know what it’s like to have time to pack only the goods they can carry and have to leave their own homeland.”

Orn has been the chairman of the Karelian Union since August 2020. The election to the position of trust surprised him, as over the years the chairman’s ball has become accustomed to seeing mostly people who are meritorious in today’s politics, such as Eemil Luukka, Johannes Virolainen and Marjo Matikainen-Kallström. Örn, who has a central background, does not work in politics but as the administrative director of the National Audiovisual Institute.

The presidency has been quite turbulent, he admits. The pre-war period in Ukraine was marked by a corona pandemic with severe restrictions.

“During Korona, we have invested a lot in online events and used them to keep them alive. It has been awkward in the sense that many times Karelians would prefer to meet each other face to face. And there are people in the membership for whom online events may not be easy to take advantage of. ”

The presidency has also had more traditional challenges to overcome. The average age of the membership of the Karelian Union is quite high, close to seventy. How can younger generations be involved in nurturing traditions?

According to Örn, the key to solving the problem is diversity and reform. He wants to promote them in his own term.

“Karelian culture is really rich, but my concern is that it is only reduced to certain things. For example, people only know about Karelian pie and Karelian roast. ”

Fortunately The image of Karelianism has recently been diversified, for example in research, Örn praises.

“It has been dared to bring up new perspectives, such as the experiences of sign language migrant Karelians and the history of minorities in Karelia. It is good that Karelian research is being ventilated. ”

You could ventilate elsewhere. One of Örn’s ideas is that traditions should live and renew over time.

“As a union, of course, we need to have knowledge of traditions, such as how a dish was originally made. But traditions could be brought more boldly to this day. It wouldn’t be so steep. ”

It is not an easy task, Örn admits. But for a tradition to continue, it must also be able to be renewed.

“Even younger people don’t dare get involved if they have to constantly think about doing something wrong. You should be able to practice culture at a low threshold. ”

“History and food tradition are the most important things for me in Karelia. I make quite a lot of Karelian food, ”says Outi Örn.