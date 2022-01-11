40 years old | The social documentary Eatnameamet sprang from the need of the Sámi community, and after that Suvi West promised to do something just for herself: a comedy about a woman’s sexuality is already brewing

“At one point, I thought I had to choose between comedy and sociability, but I don’t think so anymore,” says director and screenwriter Suvi West.

“Inevitably I wonder if my work has received attention because of the cinematic or for some other reason. I have also felt guilty about it, ”he says Summer West by phone from Utsjoki. West and his family, a man and two children, moved back to West’s much-needed homeland last summer after ten years in Helsinki.

The director-screenwriter became familiar with the comedy series on TV Wet grumpy (2012-2013). Westin and Anne Kirste Aikion According to West, the brilliant way of portraying Sámi women in Yli’s great series aroused patronizing anger, especially among Finnish viewers. Documentary Me and my little sister (2016) reported West’s sister having a relationship with a woman. West’s latest work, a documentary Eatnameamet – our silent battle (2021), deals with the struggle of the Sámi for their existence. It won the Church Media Foundation Award at the Tampere Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Film Festival.

West describes the cross-attraction he has experienced: on the other hand, he would like to be seen in Finnish society only as a filmmaker, but often feels that he has only been seen as a Sámi.

“There are also situations where I have been invited to talk about making a film, but I myself have started talking about Sámi. The pattern is complex. The truth is that Sámi is a big part of my work. ”

Two other sides are fighting for a living space in West’s work: on the other hand, a contemplative society, such as Eatnameameton the one hand, and the comedic approach seen on the other In wet stains.

“At one point, I thought I had to choose between the two, but I don’t think so anymore.”

Comedy West says it’s more distinctive for itself. He made a promise to himself Eatnameametia when filming.

“Eatnameamet emerged from the need of the Sámi community, I felt I had to do something too. The process was challenging. I was afraid that the film would do more frost than good for the Sámi and that I would be the right person to tell this story. ”

“I promised that if I survived this, I would only do something for myself next.”

Now West wants to get back to comedy one way or another. She is currently fascinated by questions about a woman’s sexuality.

“During the Christmas holidays, I saw an absolutely awesome back in which I was given the name and content of the sketch series.”

Other projects are still postponing the creation of a possible set of sketches until the very future.

Stories the narration and work of the performer were West’s childhood dream.

“Television was the only thing I knew, my dream was to run some sort of talk show or The steepest plotting. At that time, we did not have anyone in Utsjoki who did similar work. ”

His career took shape through journalism. West first ended up in Tampere at the High School of Expression. After that, he studied in Inari at the film line of the Sámi Education Center and, in addition to studying, worked in both Inari and Norway on Yle’s Sámi Radio and the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK as an indigenous journalist and made documentaries. The work took me to even the toughest places.

“I went to Guatemala in 2005 to photograph the victims of the hurricane, among other things. A toddler was found in the mud, the possession of which was much disputed. The knowledge of how easily children are trafficked in such disasters was appalling. I was lucky to be so young, nowadays, as a mother, I probably wouldn’t have been able to work. ”

Eventually, the strict format required for television work began to haunt.

“I felt like it was killing my movie narration. I also did a lot of TV news, in which I always tried to instill a painting or a poem. ”

Westin the first contact with the cinematographic patterns of the great world took place in the final project, The hardest of them is love documentary, in 2005. A humorous film about the search for West’s boyfriend was screened at Hollywood and the Vancouver Film Festival.

“It gave a slightly distorted picture of the film business,” West says and laughs. “The world was very different back then, and there was more money in the film industry. We had a three-week tour organized by National Geographic and lived in luxury hotels. Everything was paid for, and every night was a crazy party. ”

No similar luxury is promised at the Tromsø Film Festival, where West and his wife, photographer Anssi Kömi, are leaving in mid – January to apply for funding for their new documentary under development. The subject of the film is repatriation, ie the return of cultural heritage to its original owners.