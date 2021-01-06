40 years old | Surprisingly, Eeva Vilkkumaa became a celebrity, and the famous big sister increased her interest – Now it’s been years since the previous interview with the assistant professor, because the public started to be harassed

Assistant Professor Eeva Vilkkumaa says that in uncertain situations, conservatism and risk aversion are good decision-making.

EEVA WITHOUT FLASHING tense. He says it’s been several years since the previous interview and he’s nervous now that he’s slipping into something stupid.

Vilkkumaa gave that previous interview to Helsingin Sanomat in June 2018. The article dealt with his area of ​​special expertise: decision-making.

Vilkkumaa holds a doctorate in technology and works as an assistant professor at Aalto University’s Department of Information and Service Management. In her research, she examines modeling of uncertainties, group decision-making, and multi-stage decision-making processes.

In addition to his academic work, Vilkkumaa works as a partner in two consulting companies.

“I feel it’s important to get to do customer projects as well. There I get to apply research methods in practice and on the other hand get new research ideas, ”he says.

TO THE GREAT the public The name Flashing is familiar from quite different contexts. Vilkkumaa became a public figure in 2002, when he starred Marco Bjurström Directing to the Helsinki City Theater Greasein the musical.

It was his first musical role.

Vilkkumaa had previously studied piano at the Helsinki Conservatory and ballet at the Ballet School of the National Opera. In addition, she is a talented singer. He hadn’t done anything professional before.

“It was a huge surprise for me, but certainly for everyone else,” he says.

Eeva Vilkkumaa and Sami Uotila were the stars of the musical Grease in 2002.­

Soon, the name Vilkkumaan appeared in the headlines of the afternoon and women’s magazines. It must have piqued interest, too, his big sister Maija Vilkkumaa was a famous rock singer. The sisters also resembled each other and had a mind-bogglingly similar sound.

From the flashing country, the publicity felt uncomfortable.

“It was really uncomfortable.”

His musical career still progressed at a rapid pace. Greasen After Vilkkumaa was elected to the Helsinki City Theater Cinderella to the main part. In professional circles, rapid career development was not only seen as good.

“Yes, it felt in their skins that it was considered a little strange that I was in that role. It was felt that I had passed the bypass, ”Vilkkumaa says.

Didn’t it make the work uncomfortable? “Well, you did. It was really hard to proggis me, I have to admit. Uncertainty and self-esteem plagued me. ”

In 2003, Mikko Vihma (left), Maija Rissanen and Riku Pelo acted alongside Eeva Vilkkumaa (second left) at the Helsinki City Theater in Cinderella.­

Vilkkumaa made his last musical role in 2011.

HE says that giving up the role of a theater star didn’t seem very difficult after all. Vilkkumaa had graduated with a master’s degree in engineering in 2008 and the end of his musical career made it possible to complete his unfinished dissertation.

Flashing feels that the academic world has suited his character well. He says he has been punctual and consistent since he was little and does things with piety. In addition, he feels that he is perceiving the world analytically.

Plannedness can be seen, for example, in the use of his calendar. Vilkkumaa says that his subordinates have often wondered how something is marked for every hour in his underworld. It is customary on the flashing ground to record everything.

Do you make your decisions more with reason than with emotion? “Yeah, that might be a bit of a black and white dichotomy, so to speak,” Vilkkumaa says and laughs.

“Decision-making always involves subjectivity and emotion. Goals are always your own, and there is no objective measure for them from the outside. Therefore, the feeling must always be involved when thinking about what you are striving for in your life, what you value and what you are willing to give up. But of course, after weighing your own values, it is worth making decisions with common sense. ”

FLASHING research is currently focusing on the use of mathematical decision support models in corporate strategy processes and, on the other hand, in the cost-effective allocation of health care resources. He is currently working with his research team on a project related to, among other things, dealing with the coronary crisis.

Its purpose is to identify how limited testing capacity and different containment measures should be used in such a way as to prevent the spread of the disease as effectively as possible while minimizing economic losses and the risk of intensive care capacity being exceeded.

Vilkkumaa says that the corona investigation is still quite underway, so he would not want to go very deep into its conclusions at this stage. “All kinds of results” have come, he contentes himself with noting.

And what does Vilkkumaa think in general about the decisions made about the corona? What kind of grade Marinin the government gets from him?

Flashing laughs.

“Well, as a general principle, I would say that when there is a terribly uncertain situation, you should be a conservative and risk-averse decision maker. That, I think, has been Finland. ”

Eeva Vilkkumaa and Nicke Lignell at the Svenska Teatern’s Spin musical in 2005.­

Siblings Maija and Eeva Vilkkumaa in 2017 at the premiere of the Myrskyluoto Maija musical at the Helsinki City Theater.­