40 years old | Singer Maria Lund has often changed both the landscape and the genre of music: “I get fed up quickly”

The daughter of two opera singers, musical star Maria Lund learned from her parents that one can smile on stage even in the middle of a family quarrel.

Maria Lund wearing a beanie and rapping – have you seen everything now? Four of them Stars stars -TV show Lund presented a week ago Eminem’s Lose Yourself – a classic. “Previously, I only farted in the shower and while driving,” Lund says and laughs loudly.

It is an early spring morning in a private house in Porvoo. Lund’s spouse is working, now two sons are also going to school. Lund offers a pie made from self-picked funnel wafers. Guerrilla-dog and Tigger-cats are happy to follow their owner even when she interrupts the interview:

“Is it okay for me to go out for a walk sometimes?”

A rapping, mushrooming and smoking housewife. As such, Maria Lund usually does not shine in public.

To be a rapper Even after this, Lund will hardly start, but will continue as a singer and actor. For almost 20 years, he has been one of the star performers of musicals in the biggest professional theaters in Finland. When Priscilla, Queen of the Desert -musical’s last performance was on Saturday, May 6 at Helsinki City Theatre, Lund set a personal record.

“It was the 103rd time of the same musical. The previous record was held by the Tampere Theatre West Side Storyit was played 99 times.”

The main role of West Side Story In 2004, Mariana was important to Lund in terms of her life choices. He had grown up with two opera singers, a Finnish one Tamara Lundin and Romanian Alexandru Ionițăn, as a child in Germany. He had written for high school and dreamed of a career in international law and diplomacy. But when Tampereen Teatteri called Maria, a path marked by parents opened up ahead.

“They had encouraged, but not pressured,” Lund recalls.

True I guess the musical home had an effect. What was learned was the importance of practice, even if it was not emphasized. And the fact that we go on stage with a smile, even if the family quarrel breaks up only for the duration of the performance. “I had thought that I would work as a diplomat in different countries for a couple of years at a time – and learn a new language at the same time.”

He settled in Finland, but his language skills have accumulated. Lund speaks fluent Finnish, Romanian, German, English, French and Spanish.

And although traveling the world has become less, Lund has lived in different parts of Finland because of theater productions, so that he calls Turku, Tampere, Seinäjoki and Kouvola his “home cities”. He moved to Porvoo from Hankasalmi, Central Finland.

“I get bored quickly. When you’ve been doing the same thing for a long time, it’s time to move on to something new,” says Maria Lund, who lives in Porvoo, with her dog Sissi and Tikru in her arms.

Landscape has changed not only concretely but also musically.

In addition to musical roles, Lund has sung many things. In 2008 and 2009, he recorded two albums’ worth of nostalgically arranged songs, including reinterpretations of the rock hits of that time by Apulanna and Timo Rautiainen & Trio Niskalaukaus.

However, in Lund’s opinion, the project became boring, because the repertoire at the concerts was repeated from the songs of a couple of albums from night to night.

“When I perform with my accompanist, we change arrangements on the fly. I might say in the middle of a song, now change to a waltz,” he describes.

Heikki Sarmannon with him he has done several projects, including a recording in 2005 Voices in the dark. Tamara Lund guided her daughter in her twenties to collaborate with a jazz pianist she knew, when jazz once interested her. That album eventually became a memorial album for Tamara Lund, who died the same year, when Maria Lund sang her mother’s hit song from the 1960s on it Yours.

The first years in Finland were difficult. The mother died, the father got cancer and died in 2010. Lund was only 26 and had only lived in Finland for a few years.

“Between the deaths of my mother and father, I changed. I believed with my mother all the time that everything would turn out well. Didn’t turn. When my father got sick, I was a pessimist from the beginning.”

Losses as a result, Lund says he “lives to the fullest every day”. It doesn’t sound like platitude when he specifies that this does not mean, for example, “continuous dancing”, but that he strives to take the joy out of everything in everyday life.

“The last time I was happy was when I bought pink garbage bags.”

Then it’s time to linger on the outside steps again. When filming, he says that cigarettes are allowed to appear in the photos.

There was a time when Lund found publicity oppressive. It wasn’t easy being the daughter of famous singers who sings herself. The pageants had also been participated in, and that brought a nasty additional stamp. “It was a shame when in the early years people came to the gigs more to watch than to listen”, he laughs.

“For years, I didn’t want to talk about my private life in interviews. Now I’m talking. I myself enjoy reading about other people’s lives.”

