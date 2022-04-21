40 years old | Painter Eeva Peura is a soul mate of surrealists who is interested in the wild side of humanity

The works of the artist Eeva Peura are like fragments, glimpses of events in other worlds: “My paintings often have a curtain. It allows the viewer to enter the world of the image. ”

Eeva Peura is a visual artist, but thinks of his work as telling stories. He strives to find a balance between picturesqueness and storytelling and hopes the viewer will be hooked equally on both.

But it is not worth looking for intact stories in the paintings of the Deer. They are like fragments, glimpses of what is happening in other worlds.

“And the paintings are not related, although some subjects are repeated, such as birds, tree twigs, planets and octopuses. Man’s ability to create worlds of imagination is of interest. Art history and the literature I read always make an impact, ”Peura explains.

Recently, the Deer has been contemplating the tapestry series at the Medieval Museum in Paris Maiden and unicorn, which describes the human senses. There is no information on the factors of the 15th century weaves. In them, the maiden meets the unicorn and other animals. Its kind of theatricality is reminiscent of the work of the Deer.

“My paintings often come with a curtain. It allows the viewer to enter the world of the image. ”

Storytelling has been of interest to Peura for a long time, but her own painting style has slowly been found. For the first time, the contemporary style was featured in the Forum Box Another World exhibition 2015.

“There was work I had done with thick paint. Sometimes I spray paint on canvas directly from the tube and work it into masses. It’s a bit clumsy but a physical way of working where materiality is emphasized. I am an expressive painter. ”

The style evolved as the Deer spent time in the study in his own peace. There he still thrives.

It often takes months for paintings to be created. There are many going on at the same time. Part of the Deer turns the face against the wall to wait for a new quick start.

“I expect them to tell me what they want. It is such a debate. Sometimes they change a lot. The painting is complete when I can’t add or remove anything. ”

“I don’t sketch terribly, even though I keep a sketchbook in which I collect drawings and magazine pictures and make collages out of them. Exact sketches would not suit me. When I don’t do it systematically, they don’t get done exactly. ”

Deer looking at one of his paintings featuring a circus horse. “It can be almost done. Maybe, ”he notes.

Due to the already thick paint, the deer paintings usually do not have very precise details but the atmosphere is suggestive, dreamy and inexplicable. He says he is a relative of the surrealists, even though the artists in the style are not as close as when they were young.

But the idea of ​​surrealism enlivens the Deer. He is not very enthusiastic about specifying his work.

“The birth of a work can be influenced by very mundane attention. It often feels like the painting is flattening and losing interest if it is explained openly. ”

However, the deer agrees to choose Mississippi Mermaids (2022) for example. That, too, had been going on for a long time and was running low. The curtain invites the stage too.

The deer calls it a landscape painting. There is a river boat, mermaids swimming underwater and dense vegetation.

“In painting, nature and man-made culture meet. I wanted to describe something strongly sensual, ”says Peura.

“The name was on my mind even before I started painting. I also saw it clearly in my mind, but like a movie that was in motion and changing all the time. But then the details didn’t work. “

Eeva Peura: Mississippi Mermaids, 2022

Mississippi Mermaids was the favorite of many at the Forsblom Gallery Little Moon at the show recently, but the Deer himself is still a little nervous about it.

“In mermaids, I am fascinated by the underwater world and femininity. They are strange creatures, half human and fish, and often repeated in my paintings. In humanity, I am fascinated by the wild and animal side. We have more than just a well-behaved surface. ”

Deer remember how you encountered visual art for the first time. His father and family on that side have been farmers for centuries, so the childhood home was not particularly culturally focused.

“Grandma and Dad’s neighbor was a painter who had visited the Ateneum Value Naatti. He painted large abstract splash paintings and often sat in the garden meditating. I remember as a child wondering how that could be his job. ”

Naatti (1925–2012) was a Karelian evacuee. He discovered his style in the 1960s as an American Jackson Pollockin effect. The style is quite different from Peuran, but in the physical way of working one can see a distant resemblance.

The deer went to Lahti High School of Fine Arts and from there continued to Orivesi College, where good teachers made him realize contemporary art. The road continued to Satakunta University of Applied Sciences and finally to the Academy of Fine Arts.

In the study, one might think that the wonder of making art is not over. Sketchbooks go along and are important. Admittedly, the Deer admits to being impatient to get back into the studio to continue the dialogue with the paintings.

“Yes, grinding for months sometimes gets boring and I would like to speed up my handwriting. But I’m looking for new challenges that make this interesting. At least it’s not lonely here when there are all these paintings I’m talking to. ”