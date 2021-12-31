40 years old | Music producer Konsta Hiekkanen’s mornings always start with a cold bath and yoga – as a rocker Jimi Pääkallo, he no longer misses his youth

Music producer Konsta Hiekkanen says that he has wanted to give novice artists the kind of help and support he would have liked more as a young artist.

“First I take a cold bath. After that I do yoga for 45 minutes, then I rest for ten minutes and finally I meditate for half an hour. ”

This is how it begins Konsta Hiekkanen morning.

Every single morning.

A professional musician telling about his daily routines and sipping ginger tea at the kitchen table is not to be recognized as the same rumpled rock rooster he got to know at the turn of the millennium.

Hiekkanen was Jimi Pääkallo at the time. A youth idol and a bustling celebrity who fired raffle comments and tells the story of his lifestyle colored by dancing in magazine columns. A living rock’n’roll cliché.

Memories of twenty years ago are laughing at themselves in the sand.

What kind of person were you in the early 2000s?

“I was a little dick then,” he replies.

“Definitely a benevolent dick, but a dick still. Yes, I got on my head more than once. ”

To the public Hiekkanen rose to youth comedy Long hot summer with. The film, which dates back to 1980, tells the story of Kalle Päätalo, a dream band from Joensuu that dreams of success. Hiekkanen performed the band From Albert Lakes admiring rock guitarist Jimi Skull.

After the premiere of the film, the character was left on. Sand also became Jimi Pääkallo in real life.

He soon posed in the Favorite and rocked as a guest star at gigs by the punk band Tyrävö and Four Roses. In 2000, Hiekkanen’s own band Cliché’s debut single Why Is It So Beautiful gigged for four weeks as number one on the list.

Already a year later, the band disbanded into artistic disagreements – as it is – and Hiekkanen built a new band on the ruins of Cliché, Technicolour. In it, in addition to acting as a guitarist, he also held the position of soloist.

He was thirsty for attention. And that’s what he got.

“Maybe a little too much,” Hiekkanen admits.

“Probably the background was such a classic setup. I was somewhat bullied at school and getting accepting attention felt awfully good. But of course I also loved music and movies. In other words, it started from a real place. ”

We do an interview at Hiekkanen’s home in an apartment building in northern Helsinki. Next to the hallway, a door opens to a room of about ten square meters. In the middle of the room is a table with a monitor on top and speakers on the side.

Blackout curtains are drawn in front of the window.

This is what Hiekkanen’s home studio looks like.

“Everything here is a bit out there,” he says.

“But that hasn’t stopped me from mixing successful songs.”

On the wall hangs a skateboard with a CD attached to the cover. It is a platinum record released in 2012 Robin frontside ollie -single. It was Hiekkanen’s first big hit for another artist.

Since then, music has emerged, for example To Jari Sillanpää, To Laura Voutilainen and To Cristal Snow. In recent years, Hiekkanen has mainly cooperated Spectin and Lucas Leonin with rap artists like.

The latest songs have emerged as a pop singer Bessille.

Hiekkanen says that he makes purely commercial music. The kind you want to collect as many radio calls and downloads as possible in Spotify.

He describes himself as a functional artist.

“Finland is such a small market that if you don’t make a hit from time to time, you’ll run out of bread on the table,” says Hiekkanen.

“On the other hand, I think it also has its own value in getting people to dance to the beat of the music. I’m not above a good ass swing. I’m not ashamed of that. ”

Yoga is part of Konsta Hiekkanen’s morning routines.

The last one For five years, Hiekkanen has pushed his fingers deeper and deeper into the music industry and acted as a backdrop for artists. Last summer, he started as an A&R person Jare Tiihonen or Cheekin owned by League Music.

Hiekkanen’s job is to find and attach new artists to the record company, finalize the songs for release and hone the artist’s images to match the common vision.

Hiekkanen says that he has wanted to give novice artists the help and support he would have liked more as a young artist.

Hiekkanen’s own artistic career has been frozen for years. Would he still miss back on stage? Always in between, Hiekkanen admits.

“Diggas would still be there,” he notes.

“It would be sweet if people sang and clapped to the beat of my songs. I miss that kind of community contact. But do I miss that idol aspect anymore? Not so much. ”