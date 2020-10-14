40 years old | Lotta Backlund, who became known as a comedian, has had many other careers – “You can do more than just open your head,” Sauli Niinistö told Backlund

Lotta Backlund has worked as a stand-up comedian, radio presenter, TV producer and special assistant to the mayor, among others.

In September 2019 Lotta Backlund spoke to his supervisor and announced his resignation.

Behind it was eight years of TV production company Warner Bros.. Backlund was responsible for the company’s development and sales and was also involved in the company’s management team. The work was varied and comfortable. Coworkers nice and pay good.

Still, Backlund felt the need for change.

“I can’t say I was institutionalized but I felt I knew my job so well that it no longer felt exciting. I didn’t get any cookies. I thought I should shake somewhere in the area of ​​discomfort, ”Backlund says.

Why?

“Well, I think an unpredictable and unpredictable life is pretty nice. For me, change kind of forces itself. It’s a bit like childbirth. That’s just coming. ”

Backlundin the winds of change in my career have been blowing in the past. In addition to his work as a television producer, he has worked as a columnist, stand-up comedian, screenwriter, TV journalist and radio presenter.

Since August, Backlund has been working hard for the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori as a special political assistant. He also held the same position for a while in 2017 and 2018.

Working under the Coalition mayor has seemed natural to Backlund. He himself joined the Coalition at the age of 15. Initially, the party was mainly pleased with its pro-EU, later liberal economic policy line.

“The Coalition reiterates that‘ there is no money, you have to save ’. It’s not a very attractive ideology as such, but yes, common funds need to be managed more responsibly, ”Backlund says.

Isn’t it being treated now?

“Well, now 30 billion loans have been taken and hope for the best. No employment measures have been taken for the future. If we do not make employment rise, the equation will not work. Finland’s population structure is what it is. ”

Many still think of Backlund as a gnarled stand-up comedian familiar from TV. Backlund himself finds the matter a little funny – his last gig is over ten years old.

He still remembers his years as a professional comedian well. Going back on stage for Backlund proved many notions of performance tension wrong. Among other things, he learned that audiences are surprisingly merciful to the performer.

“People want to be genuinely on the sun side. If there was a brawl in the middle of the gig and I didn’t remember what to say next, then I asked the audience. That what I was just talking about right now? Then they told me and moved on again. ”

Different preconceptions about comedy are still associated. Backlund has experienced it too.

“I was on the election panel once Sauli Niinistö with. After the panel, he came to tell me, ‘To Noni, you know more than just opening your head.’ That is quite true. I know quite a lot more. ”

Helsinki Sanomat interviewed Backlund a couple of years ago when his first term as special assistant to the mayor had just ended. Backlund praised Vapaavuori at the time as an intelligent, hard-working and understanding supervisor.

In June, Helsingin Sanomat reported on the contentious issues between the mayors of Helsinki. In the story, officials criticized Vapaavuori’s self-sufficient leadership style and his way of distributing his commands past the intermediate stairs directly to the executing staircase.

Backlund does not fully recognize his supervisor from this characterization.

“If there was a bad feeling here and Janne was a shitty boss as claimed in the papers, then I wouldn’t have come back under any circumstances. I wouldn’t have to be here. But this is a nice place and Janne is a really nice person. ”

Where does the review come from?

“Well, Janne is an extremely demanding boss, but he is also demanding of himself. That may seem like something sad that you have to work hard. I have never been bothered by that. And it is possible that political opponents have other agendas in the background. ”

Of the year in turn, Backlund is once again facing choices. At that time, his fixed-term work as a special assistant to the mayor ends. What after that?

In February, Backlund’s debut work, about briskness, will be released Say yes (January), and in April there are municipal elections ahead. Backlund intends to be a candidate in them. He reportedly doesn’t have any of that two “masterplans” yet.

Could direction be found in politics? Hardly, Backlund ponders.

“Politicians today need to be so satanic in the way they talk about things. Especially now that we are living in the midst of a global pandemic, gangs are dying and companies are going bankrupt. You have to be really proper all the time. ”

“Not to mention the dramatic circumstances: one that’s not really right for fast-paced people like me.”