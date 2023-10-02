40 years old | Kulttuuritalo is now managed by Emilia Mikkola: It’s time to wipe the dust, she says

The job as CEO of Kulttuuritalo is Emilia Mikkola’s long-time dream.

Culture house who started as CEO in July Emilia Mikkola living the busiest autumn of his life. He leads the renovations of the house, the most significant of which is the construction of an electronic dance music club in the Alppi hall located in the basement. The space is a former movie theater and recording studio, but it has been closed to the public for a long time.

“It’s a wonderful triangular space with lots of great architectural details. When I started as CEO, there were no more benches in the theater, but the old slanted floor remained. We have rebuilt it, because it’s not really safe to dance on a slanted floor,” says Mikkola.

The club is scheduled to open in the winter. The restaurant services, the functionality of the lobby spaces, and the furniture and decoration will also be renewed in the building.

“ “Last winter, I passed by the house on my way to work, looked at it from Sturenkatu and thought, call me!”

Investors owned by Kulttuuritalo is operated by ASM Global, which manages more than 350 event venues worldwide. The changes are the will of both the owners, the operator and the CEO, and they will be implemented within the framework of the historic building protection regulations.

“The Cultural Center is a really important place for the people of Helsinki, but the building has not reached its full potential. This should be dusted off, as it were. My goal is for the house to be buzzing from morning to night.”

The current job is Mikkola’s long-term dream. He had thought that he would like to be the manager of an event center in Helsinki.

“That’s when I thought of Kulttuuritalo. Last winter I passed by the house on my way to work, looked at it from Sturenkatu and thought, call me! When the call came, I said thank you, I’ve been waiting for this and I’m very interested.”

For the most part from his previous career, Mikkola has worked at festivals. He was Flow Festival’s production manager for a long time and was responsible for, among other things, the planning and production of the event area and services. During his years of work, the festival doubled the number of visitors, the size of the event area and the number of stages.

In 2017, Mikkola had to face an extraordinary test when a torrent hit the Flow area on the Saturday of the festival. The security of tens of thousands of customers was ultimately his and Flow’s security manager’s responsibility. During the thunderstorm, the wind was 30 meters per second.

“I just remember thinking that now I have to know how to act, because now is the moment that has been prepared for. One of the most feared things happens, i.e. strong wind, when there are people in the festival area. However, with the team, we succeeded and nothing serious happened.”

“ “At the beginning of my career, this profession was not taken seriously and it was imagined that this was just a hobby.”

Mikkolan my first festival experience was Kukkaisrock in Sorsapuisto in Tampere when I was ten years old. When he was young, gigs and festivals were the highlights of the year for him and his group of friends. He went to Provinssirock ten years in a row.

Jobs in the event industry opened up through internships. On the Rock’N’Roll Circus tour, Mikkola was involved in organizing summer festivals around Finland.

“Art, culture and music have always been really important to me, and I’ve sought out content that touches my own soul. I also did television productions as a freelancer, and it was really nice, but I wasn’t interested in their content at the time.”

Before Kulttuuritalo, Mikkola led the Assembly computer festival. He learned a lot about making an event for the youth, but when Kulttuuritalo called, he decided to return to the music industry.

Sixteen during the year in the event industry, Mikkola has noticed that the attitude towards the industry has changed. In Helsinki, the change began when the promotion of events was included in the city strategy.

“At the beginning of my career, this profession was not taken seriously and it was imagined that this was just a hobby. I’ve been able to argue with the authorities a lot about the fact that events can be a business and established, and not just something temporary and passing. Today, it is understood that events are factors of attraction and holding power of cities, which bring money flows widely to the area of ​​influence of the events and create well-being.”

The event industry was organized during the corona period, but then Mikkola was on maternity leave. His livelihood was not affected by the closing of the event facilities.

“However, I fought against loneliness at home. I was uncomfortable being isolated with a newborn and a toddler because I am a social extrovert. I couldn’t meet anyone from outside the immediate circle and no one could come and see the baby.”

Rush years living Mikkola has plenty of activities at home, and she wants more of that at her workplace as well. Although her career goals are focused on the development of Kulttuuritalo, Mikkola’s biggest dream is to be a really good mother to her two daughters.

At the same time, he wants to show by example that it is possible to combine leadership and family life.