40 years old | Konsta Hietasella had a good time as a singer: Now she makes her own music without a major record company

40 years old|Child star, professional soccer player, actor and artist. Konsta Hietanen has done many things – and has again set herself a new goal.

19.7. 18:30

Konsta Hietanen didn’t see the EC tournament semi-final match the night before the interview. He was at a gig both at Vierumäki sports college and in Lahti.

“After I stopped playing, it was years that I didn’t watch the finals of the ranking games. It wasn’t conscious, but I was thinking a bit too much about music. I thought that if you are going to make a profession out of another crazy profession, then you have to focus all your energy on it,” says Hietanen.

The same full effort may have been remembered from Hietase already from his years as a Tenava star or Boy and Lynx – with the publicity brought by the main character of the film. In the 1990s, everyone who came across him in the media heard how the lively Lahti native aims to become a professional soccer player. He was not only a super celebrity but also a subject of wonder: is nothing enough for that boy?

This year, Hietanen watched many matches from the European football tournament, and after the break he has also started playing himself. A familiar figure has appeared in FC Kuusys’ jersey in the triple double.

Has his attitude changed?

Or has he already achieved everything he wants?

“There is a certain talent, but above all persistence has taken us forward,” says Hietanen about the stages of his life.

YES and no. The attitude has changed, but there is enough to aim for. Now only the means have changed.

As an example of the compulsive and one-dimensional determination of his youth, Hietanen remembers that as a young adult he simply practiced football too much “or at least stupidly”.

“The coaches advised to take a break, but I thought that more is more.”

As a result, the positions were stuck and Hietanen could not get the most out of himself as a player. The professional career of the years 2006–2013 never continued in foreign leagues besides the Veikkausliiga, although that was the goal of Hietanen, who played as a right winger.

He laughs when he says that he didn’t even believe in the King! Hietanen played two seasons Jari Litmanen with in the same team. He got to observe the working habits of Finland’s best football player of all time from a close distance, and there were also tips on things like muscle care.

“I would have received advice directly from the top, and I could have listened to it more.”

Konsta Hietase has five children with her husband Aami. “We have enjoyed being a big family, even though it has been tough. The youngest is now 5 years old, and now we sleep full nights.”

As an artist However, Konsta Hietanen has managed to create a third professional career. He says he did that both by listening to the advice of others and by trusting his own vision.

After his football career, Hietanen decided to support himself and his family, which has since grown to five children, by singing and acting – and that’s what he has done. At first, he did troubadour and party band gigs and practiced songwriting at the same time, although for a long time he could not build his repertoire based on his own songs.

Corona year 2020 marked a big turning point. Hietanen accepted the role offered to him Secret lives – series, and in the fall of the same year he won television Stars, stars – competition. Even though the event industry suffered from corona and its restrictions, Hietas was doing better than ever as an adult artist: he had a regular job in a popular and long-running TV series, there were many streaming gigs – even with better compensation than before live.

“I don’t consider myself particularly determined, but energetic. That’s my thing, it’s always pulled to the max. And the audience knows it. For example, if I had purposefully focused on developing as a songwriter, I might have already gotten further with my own songs. But at the same time, it would have been difficult to get bread on the table for the family.”

Konsta Hietanen won the Tähdet tähdet singing competition in 2020.

In 1998, Hietanen played the main role in the film Poika ja ilves. Väinö lynx was in the second main role.

The 1994 Tenava star Konsta Hieta is hugged by Anu Salminen, who came third in the competition. Toni Yli-Hirvelä got silver.

JUST now Hietanen wants to be discovered as a performer of his own music. He calls himself an “indie artist”, because Stars, stars – the collaboration with Universal Music that started after winning the competition is over.

It must be challenging for a major record company to work in the current music industry with an artist who, in addition to focusing on his own recording career, also wants to “sing Reino Helismaata” in nursing homes, perform “classical song stuff” sometimes, accept acting jobs and generally focus on many things at once.

“If I were working at a record company, I wouldn’t sign a contract with myself right now either. I can’t be caught. For a while, I tried to be just one kind of artist, Konsta Hietanen, but I noticed that it’s not me,” he says.

“The most important thing is to always enjoy what you are doing. Not the crazy fans.”

However, Hietanen has already experienced them as a child star.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Do what your heart says.”