40 years old | Jari Hanska is not at Iltalehti to get material for the next production – even if that would be a little tempting

Jari Hanska, the scriptwriter of the Parliament shows that critically examine politics, does not admit that the past in the theater affects the present as a journalist of politics.

April is at its most beautiful and political journalists’ holiday weeks are at their hottest when Jari Hanska arrives for an interview at a sushi buffet restaurant on Töölönlahdenkatu, located between two media houses and popular with journalists.

“Bench athletes have the Olympics, for a journalist this is a bit the same,” Hanska, who has worked as Iltalehti’s politics and economy editor since autumn 2021, describes the government meetings and negotiations after the parliamentary elections.

In the summer, Hanska’s monitoring moves to home. A four-month-old baby boy is waiting there.

“I will watch this play until the end on parental leave. I did wonder how it would turn out from the point of view of the fearful. In political journalism, the good news comes from being there with the information, trying to find out things and thereby getting experiences of success.”

However, Hanska says that she is no longer in a hurry to achieve anything particularly big.

That’s a lot to say for someone who just turned 40.

Is However, Hanska has already managed to do a lot. He has acted as a phenomenon in ups and downs Parliament-director in documentary theater performances Susanna Kuparinen as a working couple, worked Pekka Haaviston as a parliamentary assistant, acted as acting editor of Voima magazine. as editor-in-chief, was involved in scripting the current affairs satire YleLeaks (2011–2013) and About a week of studio (2018–2021) and research editor Teemu Muhonen with the Finnish pension system in the book Retirement crisis – Why Finland needs a new intergenerational agreement (2016). Among other things.

Thanks to Hanska’s contribution, a new word “Nato-pen” was added to the word database of the Center for Domestic Languages ​​at the end of last year – that is, the gold-colored pen lent by the journalist to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, which belonged to Hanska’s spouse, with which Finland’s NATO application was signed in May. The pen is now in the collections of the National Museum.

Theater and politics have been two undercurrents in Hanska’s career.

Hanska, who grew up in Porvoo, attended the school’s theater club and applied to the Theater Academy for acting in the years 2006-2010 “maybe four times”.

“I didn’t get much past the initial stages,” he admits.

Hanska, who studied at the Faculty of Political Science, applied for the Student Theater in 2007. In the spring of 2008, Susanna Kuparinen arrived at the Student Theater members’ meeting. Kuparinen had an idea: he wanted to make a theater out of the minutes of the Helsinki City Council.

Born in Councilseries of performances. In them, Hanska played, among other things, the deputy city manager Pekka Korpi.

Hanska’s step-by-step transition to becoming a screenwriter began with the way of working, where everyone found out the backgrounds of different councilors.

“We didn’t invite Councils for performances, they were demos, an experiment.”

Viewers could pay according to their conscience. Suddenly the interest was huge, Hanska recalls.

In the year 2011 The glove “found itself” Parliament I -performance as an actor and screenwriter hired from the stage of the Group Theatre.

“I thought, let’s be with Teatterikorkea, I can do this without going to school.”

In the end, journalism appealed more. Theater has interested Hanska specifically as a medium for storytelling.

“One Parliaments the merit is that they made people who were not interested in politics interested in it and vice versa. Those who didn’t follow the theater noticed that wow, theater can be like this too”.

Parliament– performances were big topics of conversation and there was a lot of feedback.

“Some members of parliament were upset before they had even seen the show.”

In 2015, Hanska was rarely barred from the Ministry of Finance’s information conference on the management register, because “there was no trust”. The ministry claimed that Hanska violated the journalist’s instructions when quoting Parliament-plays officials of the Ministry of Finance based on their interviews with Voima magazine.

Trust was restored overnight when Hanska told about it publicly.

Otherwise Hanska does not admit that the past in shows that critically dig into politics would affect the present as a political reporter.

“But it’s the case that when you’re in contact with an afternoon newspaper, they’re not necessarily positive things from the point of view of the target,” he says.

“Often we are after some information, and the target person has a need not to give information. By my basic nature, I don’t like to get involved in conflicts. That’s when you have to put on that journalist mask and make a dune.”

Hanska says that someone has already suspected that she is at Iltalehti collecting material for the next show.

Hanska gets a little excited about the idea.

“Yes, the Finnish media would deserve its own, Office-spiritual TV series.”

He doesn’t admit that he’s preparing such a thing, because his day job keeps him busy enough.

Born in 1983 in Porvoo.

Graduated with a master’s degree in political science in 2016.

Wrote as a freelance editor, e.g. Suomen Kuvalehti and Voima.

Participating, directed by Susanna Kuparinen Parliamenttrilogy (2011–2015) in the script team and as an actor. Parliament II -play, the team received the Snow shovel award from the Investigative Journalism Association.

Also provided the background for Sami Keski-Vähälä and Esa Leskinen’s opening play about economic policy The fourth way (2013).

Worked as Pekka Haavisto’s parliamentary assistant 2011–2012.

Participated in scriptwriting for a few production seasons of the TV series YleLeaks (2011–2013) and About a week’s studio (2018–2021).

Worked as Iltalehti’s politics and economics editor since 2021.

As a regular guest on Jukka Lindström’s current affairs program Kovan sekto ilta (2023).

Turns 40 on Saturday, April 29.

Correction 28.4. 7:02 p.m.: Jari Hanska turns 40 on Saturday, not Sunday, as stated earlier in the article.