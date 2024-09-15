40 years old | Hit singer Arttu Wiskari likes to sing about topics that others don’t dare to

Than one big family. You can easily get that impression from public figures. Arttu Wiskarin I think it’s mostly an illusion.

“There is a lot of bad blood in this industry. The gang can be really jealous, and they talk about all kinds of things behind their backs,” he says.

“When we meet, we still hug for reasons of politeness and throw small fake smiles on top of it. It’s a lot of fun and really transparent.”

Strong words that should not be misunderstood. Wiskari emphasizes that the music business is, despite everything, the best industry in the world.

The group includes many great actors with whom he has been able to realize his dreams. He wouldn’t trade anything he’s achieved.

But it’s not real life. That is why it has been important for Wiskar to keep the singer’s career and family life completely separate from each other.

“I don’t have any privileges in love. I’m nothing there. It’s the best therapy.”

Thence he says he is especially pleased that his spouse does not work in a public profession.

The couple has been together for 12 years. During that time, they have not given a single interview related to their life together.

Except once. Last year, Wiskar’s wife surprised her husband A song for lovein the program.

“Even then, my first reaction was, what a joke, now Paulina is described. I was more annoyed than surprised by that situation,” Wiskari recalls.

“My wife represents a normal life to me, the opposite of all this so-called stardust. And I don’t want to mix those worlds together.”

“ “It was so easy to get into an argument.”

Particularly an important part of Wiskar’s success story has been played by a songwriter Janne Rintala. His pen has produced, among other things, such giant hits that skilfully combine nostalgia and tragicomedy as Cottage road, Sliver and Under a cloud shaped like Finland.

Previously, the songs were created as a collaboration. Wiskari says that he made a decision a year ago that he will no longer participate in the composition and lyrics of the songs at all.

Nowadays, Wiskar’s role is to act as a filter in the production process: to sit on the studio couch and listen with a sensitive ear to see if the song outlined by Rintala is good enough arttuwhiskar-like.

“I return a lot of texts that are not harsh enough for my mouth. I want to sing about topics that others don’t dare sing about or necessarily even talk about,” explains Wiskari.

There are other criteria as well. On the production side, you must not make too artistic solutions and the lyrics must be simple enough that they sink into your consciousness at once.

“I’m so confused that I often have to ask what this means, that I don’t understand. Then the text is changed to suit my mouth.”

Arttu Wiskari will release a Christmas album consisting of new songs at the end of the year. “I’ve never enjoyed Christmas, and I don’t know any traditional Christmas carols,” he says.

To be an artist Wiskari can’t think for himself. Not even as an artist. The role of record singer Arttu Wiska means primarily a job for him.

“I’m an entrepreneur,” he says.

Many songwriters say they make music primarily for themselves. What does Wiskari think about it?

Wiskari laughs. He says he doesn’t really know. Probably for his audience, at least not for himself.

Wiskari states that Arttu Wiskari’s songs do not reflect his own life or correspond to his musical taste.

“I would never listen to the kind of music I do,” Wiskari declares, but clarifies that this does not mean that he cannot sign his own songs.

Why don’t you listen?

“I don’t know. I no longer get the same vibes from it as I do from other people’s music. The feelings come in the making phase, when you realize that this is going to be a witty, funny and catchy rally. But when the song is finished, and you give it to the audience, it might not feel like your own anymore.”

That too in this regard, Wiskari feels that he has changed, that he no longer thirsts for success in the same way as at the beginning of his career as an artist.

Hitlist tops and festival main stages don’t seem like such significant things these days. The most important thing is to do it yourself.

“I don’t have the drive to compete anymore.”

Where he would like to be in ten years, Wiskari cannot answer precisely. If he won the lottery, he would hardly be seen in public at least.

Wiskari says he loves making music and is grateful for the media exposure he gets, but he still can’t enjoy his public role.

In addition, there are all kinds of other dreams, he points out.

For example, what?

A smile spreads across Wiskar’s face.

“Well, I have a secret dream of getting a job in sports editorial. If I could freely choose, that’s what I would do. There is no time for that now.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Remember to pay your taxes.”