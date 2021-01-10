40 years old | Helsinki-based Timo Santala is known as a developer of urban events, but he himself enjoys nature best: “If a spiritual home were to be chosen, it would be in the middle of nature”

Timo Santala, who organized events for Helsinki residents, encourages people to make “impossible” wishes come true.

Timo Santala is known as an ambassador for urban urban culture, whose most famous deeds are confined to an asphalt-covered area in the heart of Helsinki. One should never get caught up in the first image, as his interview is not even close to the tram route.

Santala can be found in the middle of a closed forest via video link. “It’s just divinely beautiful here,” she presents in the backyard of her cottage, where lilacs have heaped on the weight of the snow.

The red living room on the shores of Lake Saimaa in Southern Savonia has been the focal point of his life as long as the memory holds: his grandfather bought the cottage in the same year that Santala was born, 40 years ago.

It inevitably comes to mind that the Stadil has had to flee into the middle of the forest either for the Christmas holidays, the corona epidemic or the approaching anniversary.

“I’m nothing to escape,” Santala says with a laugh.

“Those who know me työminän guarantees, know that I am the spirit, and the blood of human nature. The forest and especially the lake landscapes of Lake Saimaa are very close to the heart. Not that, the city is quite nice, but if a spiritual home should be chosen, it would be in the middle of nature. ”

Not quite the kind of speech you would have expected from a man whose slogans have been We Love Helsinki.

Santala was born in Helsinki, but in fact his roots are in Lappeenranta. There he spent most of his school years, excited about music chores and went to hc-punk gigs. At high school, Santala moved back to Helsinki.

Soon he decided to take over his new hometown, literally. First, the We Love Helsinki collective was born, which quickly became an incubator for new types of urban events. This was followed by the creation of Restaurant Day, which inspired people around the world to implement pop-up restaurants.

“In both, the underlying idea is that the city is ours. Let’s take over the public space together and create the kind of city we want to live in, ”Santala defines.

“I hope our deeds would have captured people’s courage to try and do together. Not to think about what is allowed, but rather to think about what should be allowed. And then implement it! The biggest wall is ultimately inside people’s heads, in their own attitudes. The bureaucracy is bending. And if it doesn’t bend, then it will bend! It is at the heart of modern democracy that the rules of society must be able to be improved all the time. ”

Santala has gladly noted that the message sent by We Love Helsinki has reached the residents of the city. He names the fact that community events, such as block parties and modern district festivals, are rooted in Helsinki, as a major change in urban culture in the 2010s.

“It is absolutely amazing that a new generation of children and young people are growing up there, who should not question the fact that, for example, their own home street should not be taken over even for small block parties. For your own generation, let alone parents, the first question is almost invariably ‘but can I do that’? I hope the new generation thinks the exact opposite, ”he says.

“And it’s not worth waiting for someone else or society to correct grievances. The most effective way to change things is to roll up your sleeves and take action. ”

Timo Santala has been organizing urban events for twenty years, or about half of his life.­

Santala herself calculates that she has been organizing events for twenty years, or about half of her life. Five years ago, he stopped to think about what really matters in life and decided to lighten his workload.

“I’m pretty actively gave room for younger and shifted to helping the conclusion. I jeesannut in the role of consultant or designer for a variety of concept projects, with expertise or experience is helpful. “

This does not mean that Santala’s idea bank has been sucked dry. With a quick rewind, he lists projects waiting for the right moment, ranging from nature conservation and the fight against climate change to Finland’s international marketing, food tourism, sauna culture and community leisure. Next, he stops to consider how the world’s most famous Finnish, Santa Claus, and Lapland’s tourism capacity could be developed outside the short Christmas season.

Even the corona pandemic he sees as an opportunity, even though it is precisely the events that have taken a break from it.

“The turning points force you to think about doing your own thing, and it inevitably results in something good. It is always important to question one’s own thinking and constantly experiment and develop. Now almost all actors have been forced to do so, ”he says.

“As such the year was also forced to rethink how to organize a birthday party. I ended up having 40 day celebration weeks, i.e. long parties instead of big parties. Instead of inviting everyone to me one by one, I hope as a birthday present that friends, guys, and acquaintances invite me to celebrate with them the way they want. And since it is wonderful to meet new people as well, I could actually now, through Hesar, make an invitation to the entire Finnish people, ”Santala gets excited.

“During the anniversary year, invite me to eat or have a glass or an excursion or a sauna, or whatever you would like to celebrate with me, let’s get acquainted!”