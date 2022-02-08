40 years old | Heikki Sorsa made snowboarding famous at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics – Active career is already behind him, but he still loves speed

“I still don’t know what to do when I grow up,” says Heikki Sorsa.

Scary big animals. Thus Heikki Sorsa was used to thinking about horses.

They were too much for a sloppy, former professional snowboarder familiar from the slopes. He didn’t like to go near, or at least on his back.

A couple of years ago, Sorsa was going to the stables with his girlfriend and his friends riding a horse. The duck ventured into the saddle and eventually set off under the guidance of the more experienced.

“I was completely excited. Eventually I was able to move alone as well, and when my girlfriend turned her back, I put the horse to the ram, ”Sorsa says and laughs.

Today, he attends coaching once a week and rides whenever possible. The helmet is on both the back of the horse and on the board, but the character is still the same thirsty.

“I’m going to learn to ride properly. At first flat and dressage, but after that I want to jump obstacles. ”

DUCK grew up in Torpparinmäki, Helsinki. Winters went on the trails and on the slopes from childhood. Mom went downhill skiing, and with Dad, the boy went skiing – or hill jumping.

“We did the jumps and I counted them on wide skis. I came home at least once a week with a blood scar on my face because I had fallen. ”

So the duck could very well have become a mountain eagle. The idols of childhood were the East German hill jumper Jens Weissflog.

At the age of 14, however, Sorsa came into contact with a snowboard. It was a natural extension of skateboarding. Sorsa’s guys also got excited about snowboarding. Soon the whole Torpparinmäki was filled with jumpers.

“Some thought the snowboarders were raggars and vandals, but Mom thought the hobby was good. She was grateful when the overworked child came home tired and ready to sleep. ”

CAREER started out as a professional “insidiously”. At a snowboard camp in Norway in 1993, Sorsa’s advanced technology attracted attention, and so he got his first contract from Burton, a major snowboard manufacturer.

“I first competed in Finland, but soon I realized I was going around the World Cup.”

In 2001, Sorsa won the world’s tallest air jump – 9.35 meters – at the Holmenkollen Arctic Challenge. The record was valid for seven years. At the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, he won the Snow-Pipe qualifiers, but crashed in the final.

Ranking seventh did not hurt. The next day, Sorsa flew to The New York Times.

Sorsan the trademark became iroke and a big smile that didn’t clot even after the crash. The catchy joy and personality made Sorsa one of the most photographed and watched athletes.

“I received over 2,000 emails. I’ve been joking with friends about how big the thing would have grown during the Finnish times. Fortunately, because of the publicity, I wasn’t interested. When I was young, I got crazy, but I stayed pretty well in the margins. ”

OLYMPIC after Sorsa ended the race. As a professional snowboarder, he moved to Burton’s main team to shoot snowboard videos and catalogs and participated in invitational races.

“The most respected thing in snowboard circles is getting to make videos for big production companies. That’s when you know you’re on top. ”

In the first decade of the 21st century, Sorsa lived in the world for most of the year. Close-ups were not avoided. In Chile in 2006, Duck crashed in a jump, flew next to a rock wall and lost consciousness.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t move my arms or legs. I went into shock and fainted again. Fortunately, I survived a concussion. ”

Although Duck’s snowboarding was spectacular, he was not adventurous.

“I did everything by planning and I was honest about what I could do. Without careful imagination, I didn’t try any tricks. ”

IN 2010 Duck’s contract with Burton expired. He continued with smaller sponsors and filmed videos on Youtube until he finished professional snowboarding in 2015.

“They were hard places. It was scary to think what to do then: am I good at anything other than snowboarding? ”

Since then, he has tried all sorts of things, including driving charter times and working for a music company as a regional manager. Now he explains snowboarding on Viaplay.

Sorsa still runs snowboard camps in Japan and aims to jump obstacles in Tuusula. With horses, the feeling is much the same as on a slope.

“And snowboarding can’t get away from me. I do my best. Otherwise, I still don’t know what to do when I grow up. ”