40 years old | Hanna Pakarinen decided to make new music only when it felt right again – and now it feels

The first Idols winner was his family’s weird bird, which was hoeing the crest arm as a microphone by Jon Bon Jovina.

“Lord god, i don’t remember when i last sang in public “, Hanna Pakarinen says and laughs afterwards.

“I performed at a small event last July when it was ok for restrictions. Now the gigs are sad again. ”

It’s time to do gigs. Previous disc containing its own material Once upon a time there was a life appeared in 2013. Korona has not affected Pakarinen’s daily life in that respect, nothing has had to be canceled.

The year 2004 IdolsAfter his victory, Pakarinen’s life could accommodate nothing but singing for ten years. It was exhausting. He wanted to run the laps down and think about what he really wanted. Until that was clear, he would not return.

Although Pakarinen has stayed away from the stages and the public, he says he has been singing more lately than for years. Telling the reason makes him excited.

“In the fall, I got a record deal from Universal Music. During Koronavuoden I’ve got to do a leisurely new music. The first song will be released in early summer. ”

Pakarinen was born and spent his childhood in Lauritsala, Lappeenranta. There were three girls in the family, Pakarinen was a pit. Dad, like many other parents, worked in a paper mill.

There was no music at home, but huge gray stereos were found. Those Pakarinen still remember.

“I couldn’t use them because there were a million pieces. At the age of five, I pressed them and cried when I couldn’t get a recorded Europe from the radio The Final Countdown. It was my favorite song. ”

Pakarinen was a strange bird in the family, which rattled the ridge as a microphone Jon Bon Jovina and dreamed of greatness.

“I knew when I was little that I would become a singer.”

According to Pakarinen, “boiling” and seeking attention did not suit the Karelian style. He was and loudly involved in organizing school discos, but as a singer he did not bring himself out. Pakarinen was in the choir, but did not want solo parts.

The relationship to performance changed in adolescence – after a couple of bears.

“The song went better. Only then did others realize that they really did. ”

In the direction of music, Pakarinen did not make study choices. The school was not interested anyway. It was affected by parental separation when he was 11 years old. Pakarinen went to vocational school and aimed at the factory like many of his friends.

“At the vocational school, we formed a band and sent demos to record companies and Sound. We made our own songs. Dreams began to grow. ”

When Pakarinen In 2003 he went to work at Puukeskus, the supervisor wondered at the young woman in a rather masculine job.

“He asked what I really wanted to do. I replied that I would become a record singer. Six months later I was Idolsin in the finals, ”Pakarinen recalls.

After the victory, Pakarinen lived for two weeks in the hotel. Mother and sister packed and moved her belongings to Helsinki. The noise was considerable. Suddenly everyone felt the truck driver singing.

Pakarinen got excited when he met talented people in the music industry and got to do where it would be good. That was the best.

“Everything else then was really awful and miserable. Popularity came before their own music. There was a lot of pressure to get the record out and doing it started right away. At the same time, I toured the provinces, nightclubs and schools. ”

Pakarinen represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinki in 2007. According to Pakarinen, his own and the record company’s wishes did not always meet.

The language changed to Finnish in 2010 and Pakarinen liked it, because he also started making songs himself. 2016 Pakarinen released another album he loved Carolacovers. The fatigue of the singer still could not be avoided.

“I guess it says something I haven’t released my own music in eight years. I realized I wanted to drive old Hannah down and not be accountable to anyone. ”

Pakarinen is done and continues to work on the radio. That’s what he loves. The media is intimate: there always speaks to one person no matter how many listeners there are.

The music meant to stay until two years ago Pakarinen was a friend and songwriter in the sauna Kristiina Wheelerin with. This suggested making music. Pakarinen empi.

“However, we started writing together and I realized there was something to be said and stories. Peer support was a mindless thing. The material is now almost on record. ”

According to Pakarinen, big melodies and “comfort music” are coming. He doesn’t want to make songs just for himself, but for others. If you can help, it should be done.

Pakarinen has been thinking about the case when he performed Vuokko Hovatan with a nursing home. Pakarinen then sang Carola’s songs. Music from 50 years ago made the elderly’s slippers sway, even though they didn’t even recognize their relatives.

“Vuokko said that if there is a gift of a song, it should not be kept to oneself. That would be selfish. ”