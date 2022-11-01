40 years old | Growing up in a small town is educational, says Minja Koski, aka the artist M

Actress and musician Minja Koski is from Kuhmo. The background can be heard in his songs.

Lahten Rehearsals are held in the Vanha Juko theater Juho to the continent guidance About the unknown soldier. Minja Koski doesn’t know his role yet, but he has tried on Roka’s, Koskela’s and Riitaoja’s boots. The litigant would be most interested.

“Everyone got to choose their role for the demo scenes. I took the Litigator because the character was touching. Fear is probably everyone’s first feeling when thrown into extreme conditions such as war. Riitaoja has been called a coward, but he gathers courage towards the end, tries to overcome fear,” Koski reflects.

Koski has acted, composed, played and danced especially in Vanha Juko since 2008, but also in other theatres. He is perhaps more widely known as a pop musician under his stage name M.

Inconvenient Koski has released four albums under the moniker that can be searched online. This year appeared Songs from the 1960s. It has elegant interpretations, among other things Laila Kinnusen, Carolan and Duck of songs.

“First I thought of making a single Tamara Lundin from the song Yours, which is a perennial favorite. But then I remembered so many other favorites that I had to make an album. That was the start of a shocking selection. At first, the 70s were also included, but I limited the album to the 60s.”

M’s records have been produced Miikka Ahlman, who also plays drums and machines in his backing band. While feeling out the songs with the band, the final selection was created.

The same band has been on all of M’s records, but on the latest it sounds full. Previous records have been very reduced.

Also for his planned fifth album, Koski plans to involve the band more fully than for the first three.

It was clear to Minja Koske early on that she would end up in the art field. As a singer, her future work is the Gösta Christmas carols album, made together with Mikael Saare and the Lumos quartet, which will be released in November.

Touch there was already a band Minja Maarika & Madonluvut that played his songs. His recording career took off when he met Ahlman. Koski had already composed almost all of his debut album A factory girl songs, but he says that their world was born only with the producer.

The firstborn was well received. Factory girl is keyboard-driven and even more minimalistic than the next two records. Koski says that its songs are mostly about his hometown, today Kuhmo in Kainuu with less than 8,000 inhabitants.

“In the culture of a small town, you don’t have a lot of choice about who you hang out with. When there are few people, we deal with almost everyone without bubbles. You can hear many kinds of stories in it. My family was not religious, but the atmosphere also included the anxiety of religion.”

Koski states that he went to the parish kindergarten like everyone else. There were no alternatives for Rippiskoulu either. Koski visited Kevo, a hiking rover.

In the family and circle of acquaintances, many men and some women also hunted. Koski was already involved in hunting and fishing trips as a child. Outdoor life was familiar and liked.

His songs Koski says gloom is exciting and growing up in a small town is instructive, because there you had to get along with all kinds of people.

And growing up in Kuhmo wasn’t all dark. There was nature and, considering the size of the town, a vibrant cultural life. Among other things, Koski enjoyed dancing and attended a music college. He started making music at the age of three.

“Factory girl also tells about a young person’s awakening to the possibilities of the world. Its themes actually come from early childhood: death, the water element, and animals that were wild.”

“I remember smells and atmospheres from those times. I was the youngest of five children, and we also had dogs. I also remember the manka, which I used to record children’s songs, Jesus songs learned at daycare and my own rhymes.”

Rapids remembers that in the first childhood songs the whale ate teddy bears and the bunny drowned. Making pretty brutal songs was fun. With friends, we also recorded our own versions of our favorite program About Tenavatähti.

It’s no wonder that it was clear to Koske early on that he would end up in the art field. He was also pointed in that direction by performers who visited Kuhmo, such as Tanssiteatteri Raatikko, Kom theater and a veteran of the political song movement Kaj Chydenius.

Chydenius has worked with young talents in his Laulustudio. There he also picked up Kosken from Old Juko. Their collaboration has spawned concerts and a record Stormbirds (2014).

“I was already digging Kaj’s music when I was young. His box of four CDs was in heavy use. Kaj is constantly sharing her knowledge with young people. I’ve received a lot of inspiration from him for making music, a love for poetry and composing, a passionate approach to work.”

Rapids was still small when his parents divorced. After that, the mother was a single parent of five children. The father, on the other hand, was a candidate for municipal councilor of the coalition.

“I grew up in my parents’ different economic and social worlds. That’s probably why I appreciate the welfare society and the fact that everyone is taken care of. The desire to help is valuable, and I work as a volunteer in Save the Children Association.”