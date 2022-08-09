40 years old | Getting young people involved is a matter of Sdp’s destiny, says Antti Lindtman, chairman of the party’s parliamentary group

“Certainly the Sdp is not the loudest of the parties,” MP Lindtman admits.

Let’s saythat size doesn’t matter.

But sometimes it does. Just ask a member of parliament From Antti Lindtman.

In the fall of 1997, Lindtman’s school class from Koivukylä middle school was going on a trip to the Didrichsen art museum in Helsinki’s Kuusisaari. The visit was supposed to take place after the school day, and each student would be responsible for the information themselves.

It can’t be like that, Lindtman thought with his friends.

“I was the tallest boy in the class, so I was sent to talk to the principal about it. I took the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child with me, looked at a couple of passages and went to explain the matter. The headmaster listened and the day before the trip it was announced that we could bring juices and rye bread with us,” says Lindtman.

“For the first time, I got the feeling that wow, you can influence things.”

Is that what pushed you into a political career?

“Kind of.”

We remember events from twenty years ago in Tikkurila’s market cafe. We are on Lindtman’s home field. He and his family live a few blocks away, and the journey to Koivukylä’s youthful landscapes is only four kilometers away.

The childhood home was socially conscious. Lindtman’s mother worked as a secretary in various professional organizations, his father served as general secretary of the Veterans’ Union, director of youth affairs and secretary of the municipal organization of Vantaa social democrats, among other things.

So it’s no wonder that the boy also became a dem.

Lindtman laughs. He admits that his values ​​in life are rooted in his childhood home, but he was never taught political ideology at home. On the contrary, when Lindtman joined the Demarin youth team as a high school student, his father had advised him to think once more.

In vain. The boy had made his decision.

“My awakening was crystallized in the idea that the Democrats are the party that strives to provide good food for life and everyone can choose the spices themselves,” Lindtman paints.

About the same Sdp has also been criticized for this. It is considered to be odorless and tasteless as an alternative. In recent years, the Prime Minister’s party’s warm-hearted message has not really caught on, especially with young voters.

“Well, the Sdp is probably not the most squeamish of the parties,” Lindtman admits.

“But the idea that society is organized in such a way that anyone can become anything is still important. Based on this value base, Finland has risen from the backwaters to one of the best countries in the world. If it is considered a boring idea at times, so be it.”

Should the recipe for success be updated?

“Well, it’s quite clear that the party has to live with the times, and a viable alternative cannot be built on one selling point. I think that the party is currently going through a period of puberty. Younger generations no longer identify with old traditional values, for example climate, environment and equality issues are important to them.”

“This is of course a challenge for us. How do you get the younger generations interested? It’s a matter of fate for the party. However, you can’t think of abandoning everything old all at once while jumping into a new era.”

To Parliament Lindtman was elected on the third attempt in 2011. He soon rose to the position of vice-chairman of Sdp, and after the 2015 parliamentary elections was elected chairman of the social-democratic parliamentary group.

In the press, Lindtman was called the Democrats’ new gold standard.

In the fall of 2016, the Sdp’s parliamentary group found out that Lindtman had provided the speakers of the parliament with lists recommending the allocation of speaking positions to the MPs who know the best about the issue at that time.

There was an uproar about it.

The case is believed to have contributed to the fact that, contrary to expectations, Lindtman did not sue Antti Rinnettä for the position of Sdp chairman at the party meeting in February 2017. Two years later, Lindtman lost the vote for Sdp’s new prime ministerial candidate To Sanna Marin – with a difficult three voices.

Shall we hang out?

If things had gone a little differently, instead of MP Antti Lindtman, sitting in front of me would be Prime Minister Antti Lindtman, who would have piloted the country through the corona years and taken Finland to NATO.

Does it hurt?

“Well, of course right after that (voting) it was sad. But in hindsight, it was a decent result from those starting points, and Sannahan has done his job really well. So no worries. In my opinion, time and energy should not be wasted on arguing.”

Let’s create so a look at the future. What positions does Lindtman see himself in in the future? Would you be interested in the seat of the minister’s car?

Lindtman dodges the question. He says that he does not approach politics in such a way as to aim for a final position, and states that it is more important for him to do “motivating things” and change the world one piece at a time.

Isn’t it easiest to change the world from the top?

“Well, of course… but of course it can also be affected from many different places. But I wouldn’t be a candidate if I didn’t want to make an impact.”

Do you want to be a minister?

“Well, if I get trust from the voters…”, Lindtman begins.

“…so based on that, I am open-minded and ready to look at different options.”