40 years old | Film composer Panu Aaltio, who started making music on a cello and Amiga home computer, has a dream of getting into a big Hollywood production

Panu Aaltio has composed music for a trilogy of nature films, among other things the story of the forest (2012), The story of the lake (2016) and The story of the fell (2021). The closing part, which premiered in December, would probably still be in theaters if they were open.

“Produced and partly directed by the trilogy Marko Röhr said the music should tell how it feels to be in nature. It was good. I want to make great emotions. In nature films, music has a pretty free role when it is not as tied to scenes as in drama, ”Aaltio explains.

Aaltio is 40 years old today. He is the age group most of whom have been dealing with computers from an early age. So on his way to becoming a film composer, music and technology have alternated and combined.

First from the age of seven, Aaltio learned to play the cello. He then started playing music programs on the Amiga home computer. A little later, the possibilities of a sound card purchased for a gaming machine became more interesting than games.

“I wasn’t very serious, but it became a fun feeling when I came up with my own and didn’t copy Bachia. Then my parents bought me a synthesizer. I listened to Prodigy and electronic dance music. At the age of 13, I took part in the music competition for the Assembly computer event, ”Aaltio recalls.

The compositions began to become encouraging feedback from the demoscene. Someone compared Aalto John Williamswho has composed, among other things Steven Spielbergin movies. It hinted at young Aalto, who made horror movies with friends at the elementary school.

“They were just kind of ketchup-to-knife tunes that I cut with two VCRs. Especially in high school, I became a movie buff. I went to the film archive many times a week. ”

From the corridor had to become a computer programmer. He applied to the Helsinki University of Technology, but also checked the Sibelius Academy on the form, although he did not think he could get there. There was an invitation to an interview with the Academy, which was on the same day as the entrance examinations at TKK.

Aaltio took the risk and went for an interview. He got to study music technology.

“At first in Sibis, I didn’t even dare say I wanted to be a film composer. There was a bit of study there, signal processing, acoustics, but the main focus was on making music with technology. There was an open atmosphere and in the end I dared to mention that I was interested in film music. ”

Aaltio got his mentor Tuomas Kantelisen, Finland’s best-known film composer, and got a visit to the film department of the University of Art and Design Helsinki. The favorite was Hans Zimmerincluding a couple Batman a composer who uses electronics.

At the Sibelius Academy, his studies focused on theory. Aaltio also wanted experience working with the orchestra. He took the next leap and went on to study for a year at the University of Southern California at USC, home to the oldest film school in the United States.

“I noticed that there were many people teaching in the field, like Christopher Young. Students were also selected there according to who would benefit from studying and not just the best and most prepared. I stayed for another year in internship. ”

Christopher Young has made music for horror films, among other things Hellraiser (1987) and Resentment (2004), to a crime film Trap tuned (1999) and the superhero movie Spider – Man 3 (2007). The latter is also on Aaltion’s curriculum vitae, as is the TV series Lostin second season (2006).

“My share in them was very small. I helped make synthetic demos based on the notes for the filmmakers to listen to. I didn’t have an artistic part in them, but the experience taught me a lot about the way I work there. ”

A couple of small fantasy films Aaltio got to compose, such as Dawn of the Dragonslayer (2011), but they went straight to the video. Bigger jobs were quickly found in Finland, AJ Annilan horror film Sauna (2008) and Dome Karukosken drama Home of dark butterflies (2008).

Aaltio says directly that Finnish work has been of higher quality than that offered in America. Still, his dream would be to get to make music for some big Hollywood production, adventure or superhero movie.

“There’s plenty of room in my heart for mainstream movies. In them, music can be used extensively. I do not support scarcity. More is more! Kantelinen already said that if you want to compose great feelings, you have to leave Finland. But that doesn’t mean clichés. It’s interesting when music does something that’s not obvious. ”

In addition to films, Aaltio has composed for TV series and computer games. Horror movies like Sauna have been reminiscent of youth. Surprisingly, they have found a space for music and nature films that Aaltio likes.

Also Children’s Movies, Supermarsu (2018) and Pertsa and Kilu (2021) have taken childhood to the nostalgia of adventure films and given room for composing.

“They can all be both big and small, but quiet dramas can be quite cramped. In series, on the other hand, you have to be patient because the viewer spends a lot of time with them. You have to save seconds of music in the movies, but you can vary the themes in the series. ”

For games Aaltio says that he composed quite a bit compared to how much time he spent with them when he was young. They do not know how long and where the music will play. The music has to react to the course of the game. Aaltion thinks it’s really interesting.

Last year alone, three films composed by Aaltio premiered, in addition to the story of Tunturi Pertsa and Kilu and Potato. In part, it’s due to the premieres of the corona being moved, but Aaltio says he was lucky.

“When Korona started in 2020, they were in the post-production phase, so I had enough work to do. In Los Angeles, thoughts were taken away and the pace was hard. The ad music may need to be done in a couple of days. Now I’ve even tried to slow down a bit. The ears should always be rested from time to time. ”