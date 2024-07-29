40 years old | Emmi Valve spoke openly about her mental health problems, and it became a success

40 years old|Emmi Valve makes autobiographical comics.

“French fries always want to talk Mercy about sex scenes, Finns never. Otherwise, there hasn’t been much difference in the feedback in different countries”, Emmi Valve tells.

What makes Hupaisan’s observation is that sex is not for Valve Grace-the main subject of the comic book, not at all. The autobiographical work tells about his long struggle with mental health problems.

A Finnish art comic on a small scale Grace has been a success. It was originally published in 2017. Since then, it has been translated into French in 2021 and Swedish in 2023. At the end of last year, a new hardcover edition of it appeared in Finland.

Waking suffered from anxiety attacks already at the age of three. Later, he bounced from therapist to therapist, tried to ease his depression with alcohol, and spent time in a mental institution.

“When I did Mercy, mental health issues were discussed lively. I try to offer peer support and comfort with it. Many of the issues discussed in it were worth sharing because they are political. Now that all care is being reduced, it is even more relevant.”

One sign of success for Valvee is that many people have told him that they recognize themselves Of mercy. The success is also indicated by the fact that mental health professionals have said that they have acquired the book to read to their patients.

Visually handsome Of mercy became a landmark work of contemporary Finnish comics. It’s easy to identify with the turmoil of the mind, depicted in overwhelmingly psychedelic colors.

Emmi Valvee has a lot of tattoos on her body both by herself and her friends. Photos: Sami Kero / HS

A cartoon Valve chose his medium in his twenties.

“I had done other things, but drawing and connecting words to pictures was important to me even as a child. I first made diary comics that I didn’t publish. My first published comics were humorous rather than personal.”

Autobiography has been a strong trend in comics long before the autofictional phenomenon in literature. The more open the comics, the more courage is required from the creator.

Mercy due to the sensitive topic, Valvee’s openness seems particularly brave. You can sense a well-thought-out script, but Valve doesn’t hide behind it.

“I don’t share everything, even though many people think so. I have gradually found the limits of the territory into which I will let my readers. The long script process already gave me distance from the story, and now I already see more artistic solutions in it than my own traumas.”

With the new facility, Valve has noticed that others are now taking the same approach For mercy more as a work of art than a narrative about him. He hopes it would be a sign of the development of comics literacy.

Waking did Mercy with a parallel book Girl Gang Bang Bang – Nobody’s Girls (2018). Hurtti’s fictional cartoon about a girl gang was a light counterbalance Mercy for a dark topic.

“I would also like to make cute love stories, but there has been no funding for them. It’s easier to get grants for dark personal cartoons. Or maybe you should know how to write better applications for happy stories.”

The editions and sales of Finnish art comics are small, so their creation is largely dependent on rare grants – or usually the artist’s back.

Also the comic book that just came out in Valve Burning is an autobiography. In it, he talks about finding his sexuality. Valve began to question its relationship with men.

“Mercy and Burning the topics are united by the fact that both human mental health and sexuality are always unfinished. I call myself a lesbian these days,” Valve states.

Mercy ways Burning covers events from Valve’s life in the long term, over a period of a couple of ten years. It feels more fragmented and fragmented than Grace. Valve emphasizes the impression by changing the color palette in different scenes.

“The main character doesn’t really portray himself and I emphasize that with fragmentation. Sexuality is not a more difficult subject than mental health, but there is always another party involved. Since it’s always very personal, I decided not to reveal anything about anyone else. That makes a difference too.”

Burning will be released next year in France. The locals have something to talk about again.

Excerpts from Emmi Valve’s Polte cartoon. Photos: Emmi Valve

In Finland, sexual minorities have taken comics as a means of expression widely recently. Valve reckons that one big reason is its cost-effectiveness. For a cartoon, you don’t need technical equipment or a large crew of actors like you do for a movie.

“There is a lot of enlightenment spirit in the identity activism of comics. It’s not wrong, but I didn’t want to take on the role of an expert because Burning tells how I’ve been in the yard. That’s why I avoided being right and pre-chewed conclusions.”

Valve starts drawing his next comic book right after the summer vacation. In it, he returns further to his past. The topic is school violence.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Don’t stress about the career path, it’s a capitalist plot. The most important thing is to be happy and not productive.”