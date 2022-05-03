40 years old | Biohacker Teemu Arina wants to develop the health care system in a direction where the responsibility for one’s own health lies with the person

“If the body doesn’t work, the mind doesn’t work either,” says Teemu Arina. He has been measuring himself for years with various intelligent devices and laboratory tests.

Not at all it is no wonder if you are an entrepreneur, non-fiction writer and biohacker Teemu Arina looks younger than their peers. Biologically, he is.

For more than ten years, Arina has regularly measured herself using various intelligent devices and laboratory tests. Two analyzes are currently underway.

Arina is researching the gut microbial population. The analysis helps to select the necessary foods and fiber supplements, for example.

“Population-level recommendations and dish patterns are too general and do not apply at the individual level. And with age, the needs also change, ”says Arina.

Another test measures aging. Although Arina turns 40, she says she is biologically at least a couple of years younger.

Sugar and cholesterol levels have fallen steadily. And testosterone levels, they reportedly are for a 25-year-old man.

“I have managed to slow down the mechanisms of aging. I do not use drugs or hormones. It’s about lifestyle, recovery and stress management. ”

GRATE was born in Espoo. He has a younger brother. The mother was at home with the children and the father worked for an international company.

The visually and artistically talented Arina planned to go to the University of Art and Design Helsinki. In high school, however, life changed.

“My classmate had a crazy idea to start making websites for businesses. We lived in the 90s and the dotcom boom was just coming. At that time, it was still necessary to justify why the business card should have a web address. ”

At the age of 16, Arina started her own business, and a year later she also taught computer technology and the future of e-learning in her high school computer classes. The girls got excited too.

Permission to teach required six months for the principal’s assurance, but in the end it would be suspended as long as the pedagogically qualified teacher was officially in charge of the course.

“Through my teaching, I became interested in human intelligence, crossing borders, and the potential of technology.”

Arina says that she has been involved in research projects and projects that developed information and communication technology for educational use. He built open source web-based learning environments that became internationally popular.

BEST the way to learn is to teach yourself, Arina sums up. According to that principle, he says he has always acted.

“I get to know the subject as well as possible and look for the best experts in the field with whom I work. After that, I try to explain and share what I have learned with others. ”

In the early 2000s, Arina spoke of her profession. Performances and my own business took all the time, so the colleges stayed. Arina understood the importance of visibility before the tubettos were even talked about. In addition to writing a blog, he filmed his lectures and uploaded them online.

Arina postponed going to the army for as long as possible. Military service in Santahamina interrupted his career, but only partially.

“When the others went on vacation and hit women, I went to give lectures.”

ARMY after that, Arina started a startup company and started consulting more and more companies. He lived a fairly traditional entrepreneurial life: supervised, traveled, and stressed.

“Then the body said it could no longer. I had developing health problems and a stomach ulcer, ”Arina recalls her situation a decade ago.

“We had to look in the mirror and finally take responsibility for our own health. It wouldn’t make sense to just eat medication and continue with the same pattern. So I applied technology expertise to my own body. ”

Arina measured the results of exercise, meditation and diet in her body. It was the starting point for bio-hacking, which means improving health and performance and preventing disease.

Even at that time, measuring equipment had to be ordered from abroad.

That was the beginning of the second episode of Arina’s life. The first ten years had been spent on lecture trips at the expense of health.

“For the next decade, I focused on restoring physical fitness and bio-hacking. If the body doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. ”

NOW The third episode in Arina’s life has begun. He wants to build preventive health care – and at the heart of it all is still self-measurement.

According to Arina, current health care actually focuses on treating illnesses, and too often a person has outsourced responsibility for their own well-being to outsiders. Arina would like to transfer responsibility back to the people.

For example, a discount on various welfare services or laboratory tests.

“I believe it is possible to build a system that rewards people for their health and that they are doing well and not burdening society.”