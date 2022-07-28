40 years old | As a young basketball star, Tuomas Iisalo was known as “Loviisa’s bomber” because of his three-pointers – this spring he was voted the best basketball coach in Germany

Tuomas Iisalo was invited to coach in Germany unexpectedly and in the middle of the season. “That beginning was just as deep as the end. Everything was new: own players, opponents, culture and language. However, I realized a unique opportunity.”

in the 2010s Finnish basketball would give a good boost. The men’s national team, Susijengi, has grown to become a phenomenon and a standard group at prestigious competitions. The fan base is dense, and in a month’s time several thousands of Finns will be traveling to the European Championships in Prague.

Tuomas Iisalo joins this boom – first as a national team player, now as a top-scoring coach in the German Bundesliga. In the spring, the work received a handsome reward, when Iisalo, who pilots Telekom Baskets Bonn, was chosen as the season’s best coach in the Bundesliga.

Pat on the back, coach Iisalo! What do you think has raised the level of Finnish koris?

“The starting point must be drawn already around 2004, when Henrik Dettmann returned from Germany to coach the Finnish national team. Henkka raised the level of requirements and improved the conditions, which immediately led to better results,” Iisalo punted.

“Secondly, among the players of my age, the number of full professionals clearly increased. We already got a better salary, and more professional coaches came.”

Iisalo also mentions a more surprising reason, the internet.

“The Internet liberated and democratized the world’s available coaching information. You could get a lot of information, if only curiosity and the ability to absorb it were enough.”

As a player Iisalo was one of the most intense trainees, there was no doubt about endurance and speed. And when the three-pointers hit more than 40 percent in the best seasons, the fans didn’t want to christen the youngster Loviisa’s bomber.

Where did the boy from Loviisa get his initial spark for the sport? “When I was ten years old, I followed my classmates to Hokki Basket practice. Koris soon took off, which was perhaps also influenced by the fact that my father had once won the junior championship in Torpa Pojsi. And when it comes to coaches, I was very lucky.”

Iisalo describes how important it was for them as juniors to adopt a certain basketball culture. “It was our tribe, we read American basketball magazines, and casual clothing and hip-hop were part of the whole thing.”

“As a side product, concentration and averages at school improved when, as an overactive boy, I channeled my extra energy into training.”

Iisalo emphasizes the importance of many coaches in his career. His own jump to coach in Germany was surprising: a request in the middle of the season, a quick decision, a sudden departure. The family moved after a couple of months.

“That beginning was just as deep as the end. Everything was new: own players, opponents, culture and language. However, I realized a unique opportunity and decided that it will not depend on the amount of work.” After five games, the club already offered an extension.

The difference between basket culture and Finland is huge. “I saw right away that this is a different world. The level of demand is clearly higher, the mood in the clubs is passionate and merciless.” And although in Germany, basketball loses to football in terms of audience numbers, the 6,000-person hall of the Iisalo team was sold out in the playoffs.

“After the corona years and empty stands, it was wonderful to experience the energy between the fans and the team. The commotion was deafening, and it gave the team a lot”, describes the coach of the year with a smile.

Telekom In the spring, Baskets Bonn narrowly beat the big club Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. The loss was very close. “All in all, the season was a complete success. Even though the semifinal loss stung, we can challenge any team in Germany.”

Paraikaa Iisalo is gathering his team for the fall. “Players are happy to come to us, but we also attract players who have reached a new level elsewhere.”

“A positive problem, I would say.”