40 years old | Anna Kekkonen describes life under the surface of the seas and also people in the water element

Diving found a new profession as an underwater photographer and filmmaker.

When Anna Kekkonen took a diving course while on vacation in Thailand in 2006, a whole new life opened up in the sea.

A year later, Kekkonen was working as a diving guide. In total, he spent most of the next three years in Thailand.

“It took time to find my own thing. I worked in the restaurant industry and traveled. Diving fascinated me, even though at first some things felt unnatural and I got bad ear infections. I’ve never fully understood why I wanted to continue, but I was stubborn,” Kekkonen recalls.

However, diving took its toll, and over time the charm has only intensified.

For Kekko, its basis is in physical sensations, in weightlessness, where you can move in three dimensions.

“Many things change completely in water, because there you can’t talk or move in the same way as on land. You have to learn to use your body in a completely different way and to communicate differently than I said. You learn a lot about yourself there.”

Even breathing underwater is different. With experience, flippers and diving equipment began to feel like a part of himself, so natural that Kekkonen doesn’t even have to think about them.

“The development felt amazing. Above all, I paid attention to my body, what I felt and what I could do. Underwater, I observed my surroundings much more precisely. It feels like time slows down there, because in the water you have to stay calm and breathe deeply.”

Environmental monitoring a camera soon came along as a tool. First, Kekkonen filmed in Thailand with a borrowed camera. He got so excited that he returned to Finland to work so he could get his own camera.

Anna Kekkonen staged an underwater card game scene in Thailand in 2015, with the brothers Lassi and Mikko Paasi as gamblers.

“During scuba diving, I practically always have a camera with me. You never know when something cool is going to happen. I don’t even have time to look at everything I shot. In freediving, the focus is even more on body control, but even in that I keep my camera with me more and more often.”

Kekkonen was especially interested in the moving image. He points out that body control also affects the quality of the images, and it had to be practiced in the water.

Through filming, Kekkonen became interested in the media industry and went to study at the University of Lapland’s audiovisual media culture education program.

The most memorable moments for Kekkonen have included filming under the ice rafts in Porkkalanniemi, in Burma’s unreal colorful coral forests, at the foot of an erupting volcano on the Raja Ampat islands in Indonesia, and with hammerheads in Papua.

My first job in the film industry was Hannes Vartiainen and Pekka Veikkolainen in an experimental documentary Sea eel (2019). Kekkonen worked as a production manager and was responsible for underwater filming.

The three-dimensional planetarium film is mostly filmed in diving, but it also uses microscopy, X-ray tomography and optical tomography. They also open the structures of organisms deeper than the surface.

Freshness of the sea was filmed in, among other places, the Indonesian archipelago, Tonga and the Baltic Sea. It sheds light on the interaction between man and the sea.

Seals, sharks, rays and other sea animals have often offered Kekkonen the most impressive experiences.

“In Tonga, we filmed humpback whales. You can’t go closer than five meters to them, but once a cub swam right next to them. The clear waters of Finland are beautiful, but the seas of Asia are a completely different world. Sad when Sea eel filming ended.”

Freediver at the bottom of the sea in Egypt 2022.

While diving Kekkonen has noticed the progress of species loss in the seas. In many places, the corals have died, although they have also started to be revived. Sharks have disappeared from some waters.

Kekkonen has just completed his first directorial venture, a short documentary Interface. Of course, that also has to do with water. The four main characters have some sort of disability or illness. The film tells about their experiences in the water environment.

“ “In the water, you can enter a world where it doesn’t matter whether you move with your feet or your hands.”

For example, a wheelchair dancer does not need his chair in the water. His experience of freedom of movement is similar to what inspired Kekko.

“In the water, you can enter a world where it doesn’t matter whether you move with your feet or your hands. It offers the film’s characters a sense of freedom and new ways to express themselves. Rehabilitation alone is often not enough. They also need opportunities to experiment with the limits of their body and express themselves outside of it.”

The events of the film are limited to the element of water. Kekkonen tried to describe the feelings of his main characters in it above all visually.

“At the interface let’s consider on what basis and who has the power to decide what disabled and sick people can experience, where their own limits are and – most importantly – what significance these experiences can have in their lives.”

Interface has been completed so recently that the time or place of the premiere is not yet known.

In the future, Kekkonen would like to combine film and media art and collaborate underwater with artists from different fields.