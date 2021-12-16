40 years old | Anna Härmälä rose like a comet this autumn – the singlemothering cartoon has attracted the interest of international publishers

“The balance between pain and humor is important. It is not meant to be terrifying, but to mirror things, ”says Anna Härmälä about her single-parent comic book Singlemothering.

Last from March Anna Härmälä has released 36 strips on Instagram Singlemotheringcomics. It tells of the heavy life of a single mother. The series has just under 11,000 followers, which is not a terrible number on social media.

But an English-language cartoon has been noticed. Over the autumn, Härmälä has told the press many times how his newborn’s father left him alone. It is of interest to the British Guardian, the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza and Helsingin sanomat newspaper.

When Härmälä started publishing Singlemotheringfor six years. Before starting, Härmälä had been spinning the idea for a year.

“Leaving was the drama and trauma of my life, but many have had similar and much tougher experiences. Over time, many events have become fun and absurd, ”says Härmälä.

“It would hardly have become a funny cartoon if I had started earlier. Could have become malicious. The balance between pain and humor is important. It’s not meant to scare, it’s to mirror things. ”

Even the ex who left Härmälä is reportedly calm about the comic. There are no dating offers for single mothers due to the comic. Härmälä thinks that it does not give a positive enough picture of itself. He doesn’t miss dating invitations.

“A couple of Yankee students came, which mostly surprised me when it came to a character with a miserable life and eye bags.”

“She’s small for such a short time that it’s important for you to make the most of it.” Picture from the Singlemothering cartoon.

With an illustrator Maria Sann encouraged Härmälä to publish the cartoon on Instagram. Härmälä published his series anonymously until he appeared in an article in the prestigious Guardian.

Härmälä was especially pleased when the comic artists he admired appeared to his followers. Among them is the Swede Anneli Furmark, from which has been translated Red winter, as well as the Austrian Ulli Lust, known from his book Today is the last day of the rest of your life.

As a language, English first offered distance, but has since brought international attention. Dealing with personal matters has begun to feel liberating from Härmälä. People open up to him from their own experiences, readers on Insta but also familiar in a new way.

“I like Insta because he gets to know people there and gets feedback. Swedish Ulrika Linder is a new acquaintance, like-minded factor, but draws better than I do. 77 percent of my series is autobiographical, but the story is more important than the truth. ”

International attention has consequences. In addition to Finland, publishers are interested in at least Sweden and Great Britain. Härmälä has a rare happy situation and can choose the most suitable publisher.

Negotiations are still ongoing and there is enough to nut. A large publishing house might offer a wider distribution, but a smaller one could make a bigger impact on the look and other style of the book.

Härmälä has sprung up as a comedian this fall like a comet. However, he says he has wanted to make comics for a long time.

After high school of fine arts, Härmälä applied to the University of Art and Design but was not admitted. He met nice Norwegians at the Roskilde rock festival and moved to Oslo.

“There I sold shoes and studied art. Found in library Kati Kovácsin Cardboard child to remember in Swedish. I immediately identified with its narration. For a while, I was in the crew of Kuti magazine and published something there. ”

Härmälä studied graphic design at the Lahti Institute of Design and visual communication at the Kunsthøgskolen in Bergen. He says he’s not a very good graphic designer, but the field was selected because cartooning and illustration can’t be studied directly right anywhere.

“In Bergen, the enthusiasm of the students would absorb. There were visiting teachers from abroad, but all were offset by large student loans. Norwegians were kinder than Finns, they encouraged each other. On the other hand, I missed the Finnish edge there. ”

Cartoon narration was already involved in Härmälä’s first children’s book You don’t belong here, Beiron (2011). It tells the story of a mixed-breed dog who sets out to find himself at a breed dog show.

Beiron received the Svenska Litteratursälskapet award. It has also been published in Sweden and Denmark. For Härmälä, the highlight of the career was when five-year-old participants dressed as characters in a book in a traditional children’s parade in the small town of Trelleborg in Skåne.

“I’ve tried to make cartoons in the past, but I didn’t have anything to tell adults. Now it has always been on the mind to make a book-length whole. As such, I may use one of the strips as such. It will be completely new. ”

Although publishing houses are courting, Härmälä does not assume that making a comic book would be easy. He points out that even a large publisher hardly gets more than a couple of months’ salary for the book’s rights. He estimates it will take a year or two to do.

“I’d like to focus on the book, so making Insta is tangled. However, until the contract is confirmed, it doesn’t make sense to start when I don’t know what kind of framework I’ll get from the publisher. Even so, the equation is pretty impossible for a single parent without a grant. ”