40 years old | After his hockey career, Ville Leino smoothly transitioned into an entrepreneur – he took an important management lesson with him from his playing career

Ville Leino was capable of tricks in the ice hockey rink that many fail to do. A new career as an entrepreneur combining art and fashion is a natural continuation of the playing years.

When Coming from Tehtaankatu to Billebeino’s office and showroom, it feels like moving from Helsinki to New York. Lofts decorated in industrial buildings, spacious and high, with large windows are usually only seen in American movies.

The look of Billebeino’s office is no accident, because the founder of the clothing brand, a former NHL hockey player Ville Leino already felt similar facilities and houses during his time as a player in the USA.

“However, in Detroit, there was a large industrial building next to the hall, with all the windows broken by stone. At that time it was so dangerous there that players were forbidden to stop their cars at traffic lights,” Leino recalls.

Detroit even went bankrupt as a city in 2013, and since then many businesses of small entrepreneurs, artists and craftsmen have been born in the middle of the misery, in the empty buildings. With their help, the new rise of Detroit, known as the city of cars, has begun.

Leino’s own artistic career did not start from poverty, but from the idleness of a wealthy professional athlete.

Ville Leino’s paintings borrow from the avant-garde, popular culture, graffiti and other street art.

LONG in the distance NHL, players have a lot of time to kill. Game trips consist of waiting, traveling and staying in hotels. If a player is injured, there really is plenty of time. Movies and series must be watched.

“At some point I decided that I wasn’t going to waste any more time. I started playing guitar and piano, learned to paint and read books. They became a way to get away from sports,” says Leino.

Now he has painted around 70 works. Some of them decorate the walls of the company’s office, a few have a place as decorations in Billebeino’s first brick-and-mortar store, which will open this week on Helsinki’s Mikonkatu.

Leino’s favorite artist has become a favorite of New York’s art circles from a graffiti painter in the 1980s Jean-Michael Basquiat (1960–1988). As visual artists, both Basquiat and Leino are self-taught. The large, often brightly colored works of both combine both avant-garde texts, often borrowed from popular culture, as well as the means of graffiti and other street art.

“Music, visual arts, fashion, they all go hand in hand,” Leino acknowledges.

ARTIST Leino was already a hockey player. As a striker, even in the professional game, he knew how to make personal twists and creative solutions, the kind that have remained in the hearts of Finns over the decades, e.g. Checkmate “Minor” Keinonen, Raimo Helminen and a Czech legend who played in Finland for a long time Otakar Janecky.

“The style of play didn’t go well with all the players and coaches,” says Leino.

Even if sometimes you’re a bitch.

As with the Philadelphia Flyers in the spring of 2010 and the following season. Leino, among other things, set the rookie player’s point record in the NHL playoffs (21 power points), and his good grip led to a dream contract with the Buffalo Sabres: six years and 24 million euros.

Career however, the best moments had already been seen. In Buffalo, Leino suffered from injuries, and he could not find suitable teammates. In the end, he played only half of the contract period. The NHL salary still ran until 2020. In recent years, he played in the top European leagues, in the Croatian and Latvian teams of the KHL, in Switzerland and Sweden, where his career ended in the spring of 2017.

“In recent years, my career was that I dodged the recession more than I tried to move forward. It wasn’t terribly meaningful, when you’re still a forward-looking person.”

Leino’s list of injuries during his career is long: both hips have been cut, ribs have been broken three times, a lung has burst, knees have been cut twice…

“And all that stuff.”

Billebeino’s office and showroom is located in an old industrial building on Helsinki’s Tehtaankatu. The walls are decorated with art by Ville Leino.

TRANSITIONAL life after sports went more smoothly for Leino than for many others. In the middle of the last decade, Billebeino had gained popularity in Finland, especially among the youth of Lätkän. That is, the same audience that was the first to get excited, for example, by JVG’s locker room rap hits.

As a continuation of the paintings, Leino had originally started designing clothes inspired by sports and art. They started making them, and at the same time we learned the whole textile business with its production chain and marketing. The name of the clothing company became Billebeino, Leino’s own Instagram name, which he had taken to avoid being on social media under his own name.

“Bille came from when he introduced himself in America and always heard: ‘Hi Billy!'”

Last For months, Leino has been able to explain Billebeino’s weakened profit figures to the financial media. Even now, he reminds that the increase in the cost structure is the result of investments in, for example, product development and the number of employees has increased. In total, Billebeino employs 14 people.

“In the clothing industry, you never know what resonates with buyers. If you start to make something too commercial, aiming only to make sure it sells, it probably won’t resonate for very long.”

At least one lesson has been learned from a career in sports: every employee must find a task that allows him to use his best abilities.

The whole team benefits from the right playing position.