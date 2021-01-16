40 years old | Actress Jenni Banerjee was shy and bullied at school: “Within the role, you are kind of protected, then you feel stronger and can only let go”

Actress Jenni Banerjee would not be unnecessarily precise about who also portrays anyone in fiction.

GONE the year has been ruthless for the cultural and event industry. Viewers have echoed, projects have been put on ice and thousands of performances have had to be canceled. Many have lost their livelihoods.

The corona pandemic has reaped its benefits.

“It’s pretty wild after all,” the actor Jenni Banerjee says.

He himself has been a side follower. Banerjee had her first child in January 2020 and looked at the world’s hustle and bustle from maternity leave.

She says she enjoyed the baby bubble perfectly. Although parenting has brought with it challenges of its own. Banerjee says he woke up at least ten times the night before.

“It feels like you’re in a constant hangover,” he complains.

Then he laughs.

BANNER has been an actor throughout his adult life. He rose to the surface of teenage drama Smiling boy (2003) and has since become particularly familiar with numerous TV series. Among other things, viewer favorites such as Kotikatu, Modern Men and Pulse.

Still, it was no obvious departure to an acting career. Banerjee says that in his youth he was shy and excited about various performance situations. During school presentations, the heart beat. His hands were shaking. The speech faltered.

Banerjee speculates that the bullying experienced at primary level may have contributed to the case. The Indian ancestry and special surname inherited from the father made Banerje and his sister the class eye sticks.

The school had to be changed.

Yet as a high school student, Banerjee dreamed of going to a hotel management school in Switzerland or to study philosophy at university. He felt that he was not creative enough to do creative work, “all over the place” enough.

Eventually, the high school acting teachers got her head turned. Banerjee still says that he is a guest himself.

Is it liberating to present someone else? “Yes, I think so,” he says.

“Within the role, you’re kind of protected. That’s when you feel stronger and can just let go. Giving someone a presentation would certainly still feel a lot worse than a theater premiere. ”

TODAY in Banerjeen has been seen in a 1970s comedy series Spear trips. Tour operator Kalevi Keihänen the series, loosely based on preconceptions, has garnered a great deal of criticism in addition to praise.

In addition to Jenni Banerje, the Spear Trips series includes Hannele Lauri (left), Janne Kataja and Aku Hirviniemi.­

Keihänen’s heirs, among others, who have said they are considering taking the defamation case to court, have regretted their minds. They think the series gives the wrong kind of picture of their father.

The internal rules of fiction have been discussed a lot lately.

In the autumn, the play of the National Theater provoked a stir All about my mother. During the premiere, it was debated whether he was an actor Janne Reinikainen the right to play the transvestite role of the play.

Banerje thought the conversation felt a little special.

“I don’t really know why it should be so precise who gets to act and who. I think it all depends on the implementation, on how things are presented. And isn’t it a bit like the whole idea of ​​our whole industry to act out someone we aren’t? ”

Rather, Banerjee sees the problem in seeking to select Actors similar to or appearing to his roles as roles. Such is prone to compartmentalization.

So it has been with him. At the beginning of her career, it was part of Banerje to play the roles of a kind and blue-eyed girlfriend. “There’s nothing wrong with that per se,” he says.

“But I was really happy when Saara Cantell chose me Encountersto play a single parent. I got the best criticism of my life for it, it was said I couldn’t be identified from it. It felt really great. ”

In 2009, Jenni Banerjee starred in Encounters with Anneli Saul.­

LAST at times the mind has revolved around different concerns. A year ago, Banerjee resumed his riding hobby, which had been on hiatus for twenty years.

Banerje’s home in Tuusula includes a stables in the yard. In addition to the three rental horses, his own Riverdance cavalry lives there.

Last summer, it began to limp on its right front leg. There was a long sick leave ahead, followed by a month-long rehabilitation period at the rehabilitation center Hummala Wellness. Riverdance returned home a few days earlier.

The reunion was warm.

“You get to release a lot of stress while riding,” Banerjee says.

“It’s a certain kind of therapy when you can’t think of anything else. You only have to live in an instant. A bit like acting. ”

Jenny Banerjee says riding is her therapy.­