40 years old | “A little preparation could have been in order” – Noora Hautakanka was surprised by the fierce feedback from Missivuo

The founder of the Relove chain, Noora Hautakangas, believes in sustainable beauty and encounters between people.

World there are plenty of apps for shopping, but they're not for everyone.

“I'm not an online store person. I'd rather pay for the experience I get from doing business in the store,” says the entrepreneur Noora Hautakangas.

Hautakangas is the founder of the Relove chain, which was founded in 2015 and sells used clothes and accessories. Today, there are already five stores and nearly a hundred employees.