A double celebration will mark the 47th edition of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair (FIL) inaugurated this Thursday: the 40 uninterrupted years of democracy in Argentina and the centenary of the publication of Buenos Aires Fervor, Jorge Luis Borges’ debut feature. Argentina’s most universal writer was also his most extraordinary reader and it was this role that the novelist and literary critic Martín Kohan claimed in his opening speech.

In front of hundreds of people, the winner of the Herralde Novel Prize in 2007 defended FIL’s capacity for literary amplification and its ability to foster dialogue between writers and their readers. However, he demanded that the prominence between one and the other be equated and that these spaces be “book and reader fairs rather than writers’ shows.”

“The supply of authors for contemporary literature is covered and it could even be said that it is more than enough. There is no risk of overpopulation. The issue is the readers and the readers for that number of authors, ”said Kohan, with an irony that he showed several times throughout the hour of speech.

The speaker reflected on the growing difficulty to disconnect from what is happening around and immerse yourself in reading a book. “Almost nothing can be done long and fast: neither talk, nor watch a movie, nor watch a football game, nor listen to a concert, nor do nothing. When everyone becomes apart, the world apart is complicated, which is the world in which we read”, pointed out the author of moral sciences.

“There are things that are not spilled, for example, wealth, because the rich are never satisfied; but there are things that, on the other hand, yes: frequenting books, the habit of reading, the taste for literary conversation, ”she stated during her talk, interrupted on several occasions by the applause of those present.

At the end, the 47th edition of the FIL in Buenos Aires was inaugurated, the most massive in Latin America. Fundación El Libro, the event’s organizing entity, aspires to repeat or exceed last year’s attendance record, with more than 1.3 million visitors.

Santiago de Chile, guest city

Throughout three weeks, until May 15, the Fair will host more than 1,500 activities and receive dozens of international authors, including the Spanish Irene Vallejo, Fernando Aramburu and Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the Uruguayan Ida Vitale, the Mexican Fernanda Melchor and Italian Gianrico Carofiglio.

With Santiago de Chile as the guest of honor, the FIL will also have an important presence of Chilean writers. Raúl Zurita will read his work I sing to his missing lovewhile the reading marathon will be this year of texts by Gabriela Mistral.

Among the scheduled activities, those related to the fortieth anniversary of the recovery of democracy in Argentina after seven years of military dictatorship stand out. Among the personalities invited to the cycle “40 vertiginous years: The value of democracy and what we do with it” will be four of the six magistrates of the court that tried in 1985 the highest officials of the military regime in what is known as the Trial of the Juntas.

The FIL will also dedicate a cycle to Borges for the centenary of Buenos Aires Fervor. Former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; the translator of Borges into Bengali, Razu Alauddin; the head of the El Libro Foundation, Alejandro Vaccaro; and the American editor Valerie Miles will be some of the participants.

The festival of letters in Argentina will be held in a context of strong economic crisis. Publishers are concerned about the impact of galloping inflation —104.3% year-on-year— and the devaluation of the peso on book sales, also made more expensive by the difficulties in obtaining paper. This Thursday, many readers walked between the stands and thought twice before deciding to buy.

