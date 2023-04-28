“The meaning is to be close to people despite not having the problem, involving people who don’t have the problem” of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “It is a mission of the Aisla association, one of our years of battle: to reach as many people as possible, especially those who do not have the problem”. Thus Massimo Mauro, president of the Vialli e Mauro Foundation for Research and Sport Onlus and former president of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla), confirms his support for the association, in his speech today in Novara by participating in the event for the 40th birthday of Aisla.

“We were born 18 years ago – says Mauro, a former footballer – we had stopped doing what we liked and it seemed important to us to find meaning, to do the best thing for us which, until then, was playing football. When we stopped , with Luca Vialli, it seemed to us that we no longer had the ground under our feet. The idea of ​​financing the research – continues Mauro, with a veil of emotion recalling the recently deceased founding partner – came because at that moment there a way of talking about the disease, which affected football players, which we didn’t like. Above all, the fact that football contributed to causing ALS offended our life a little, what it had been. We then wanted to meet the hope of these boys who had been affected by the disease”.

The two former Serie A players got into the game. “Let’s see if we can raise funds with passion”, they said to each other. “But then we had to think about how to spend it well, which is not a given – underlines Mauro – We were lucky. We met Mario Melazzini (former president of Aisla, ed) and Alberto Fontana (president of Nemo clinical centers, ed) and the whole world of assistance and research. We have been captured by this world and will continue to support this business in the future until we win this game, with a drug, a cure”.