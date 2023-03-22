The problem of drinking water is a latent issue, due to the fact that more and more regions are living without supply or even have to wait days for them to carry pipes and have the possibility of doing something that for many may be normal, but for some it reaches to be a privilege; bathe and wash clothes.

For this reason, the youtuber Yulay, who has generated fame thanks to his solidarity with people in need, this time moved the carry water pipes to areas where they face harsh seasons of the vital liquid to live.

Through the digital platform of YouTube, Yulay, in his account, broadcast a video titled, “drinking water pipes gift”which caused it to go viral, since it has also previously helped provide food to those who occupy it.

At the beginning, he related that they went to ‘Well Table‘, in Ecatepec de Morelos, because “they have had a bad time”, since with sadness, they say that they lack water, since the pipe cannot reach different parts that are very high and cannot go up.

Due to the scarcity of water that Mexico is going through, when registering droughts, risk of crop losses, risks of forest fires, there are liquid limitations both in streams, wells and reservoirs.

The influencer brought 100,000 liters of water to the place where he was born, “those beautiful lands that saw us grow, Ecaterror, Ecatepec. We plan to go from house to house and fill your rotoplas, jug, water tank, pool, we hope to supply 100 homes, more is needed, the truth, I hope God to return to those beautiful streets, but at the same time dangerous of the State of Mexico.

One of those affected is a man who indicated that he has “40 years living like this”because since birth he remembers that they have had problems with water.

During the clip, various stories were revealed, from children to the elderly who received help, since they last seasons without water and supply them in long terms.

Likewise, there were inconveniences when raising the pipes, since one went backwards and collided, while another ran out of brakes, for which reason the people must have descended through the water.

For this reason, it was seen in scenes that they pumped water, since they use it to bathe, wash clothes, and go to the bathroom, things that they cannot do comfortably, since the shots do not work.