On the night of December 1-2, 1982, in Salt Lake City, USA, a medical team cut open a man’s chest to replace his failing heart with a permanent prosthesis. A feat that marked the first artificial heart transplant in history.

For the operation, only one surgeon was authorized: Dr. William DeVries, president of the division of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at the University of Utah.

The patient was Barney Clark, a retired dentist from Seattle, who had been suffering from fatal heart failure before long but, at age 61, was deemed too old to receive a human heart transplant.

The intervention, which was brought forward due to the patient’s “weakening of the heart rate”, began in the middle of the night. At 2:30 am, the team announced the removal of the patient’s heart and, at 6:00 am, the placement of the prosthesis in its place. In total, there were seven hours of intervention.

In addition to the technical prowess of the transplant, during the course of the operation, the doctors had to deal with pulmonary edema and several internal hemorrhages.

In the middle of the whole process, the left ventricle of the artificial heart, which had failed, had to be replaced.

– One compressor and two tubes –

By late morning, the medical team described the operation as a “success”, but with “moderate optimism” about the patient’s chances of survival.

In the afternoon, Barney Clark opened his eyes, recognized his wife and informed the doctor, shaking his head, that he felt no pain.

He was quickly put to sleep to avoid any strain on the stitches.

The new heart was named “Jarvik 7” in honor of its inventor. While the operation was a historic milestone, the heart was still an experimental prototype and the device was far from ideal.

This 300-gram prosthesis was connected to a bulky 170-gram compressor that worked with the aid of two tubes that came out of the patient’s body, just below the ribcage.

Robert Jarvik’s invention was not the first artificial heart to be implanted in a patient, but it was the first to function permanently and not just a few hours waiting for a human transplant.

“There is still a lot of work to do before the use of an artificial heart becomes routine. First you have to make sure it works well and then find a way to downsize the compressor,” commented Jarvik, who was present during the operation.

– History of medicine –

The feat raised expectations in a country where, at that time, 650,000 people died a year from cardiovascular diseases and only a hundred human heart transplants were performed.

Five hours after the operation, the doctors announced that the artificial heart was working normally, and two days later they said: “It works wonderfully”.

“I think he didn’t think the experience would work. His intention was to make a contribution to medical history,” explained his son Stephen.

From that moment on, several serious crises occurred and three of them involved new surgeries. In February, about two months after the transplant, the patient’s condition was classified as “good” and Barney Clark was discharged from the intensive care unit.

But on March 22, the hospital called a pessimistic press conference. Barney Clark died the next day at 10:02 pm after several vital organs failed after 112 days of living with an artificial heart.

According to his wife, he always thought “it was worth it”.