Kebab captured the hearts of Finns about 40 years ago.

Minja Rantavaara HS and Sonia Zaki HS, text

“Long live the kebab, the ‘Turkish’ challenger of the burger: a fiery (genuinely made) and savory snack that has suddenly taken over Helsinki, ”was written on the pages of Helsingin Sanomat’s Food Thursday on November 21, 1985.

Kebab had arrived in Finland some years ago.

“I guess we Finns have expanded a bit and we dare to eat new foods, even weird ones,” it was written in the story.

Finns quickly incorporated that exotic food into their eating habits. Fat-squeezing meat conquered hearts and kebabs began to be served in various corners of the country, down to the smallest villages.

There are still hundreds of kebab restaurants in Finland, and grocery store shelves are swaying from kebabs. Kebab is sometimes also served as school food. Vegetable versions of the product ensure that no one is left without.

At the same time, the restaurant offer has diversified. In addition to kebab pizzerias, food can be ordered home through shuttle services from almost any restaurant.

How did kebab once conquer Finland? And what is the state of popularity of kebab in 2022?

In Finland when traveling, it can be tricky to find a city that doesn’t have any kebab restaurants or barbecue kiosks serving kebabs.

However, no one knows exactly how many kebab restaurants there are in Finland.

The word kebab appears in the name of 419 restaurants in the Food Agency’s search engine.

On top of that, there are still many restaurants that have not named their restaurants according to the food, but still serve kebabs.

Kebab is originally a Persian word meaning fried meat.

According to legend, the Turkish kebab originated in 1299, when the Ottoman sultans offered their first kebab to their guests.

In Finland, kebabs began to be served in the 1980s, when a wide variety of ethnic dishes and restaurants came to Finland. Pizzerias were followed by kebab restaurants.

A large proportion of Finnish Turkish immigrants are particularly active as entrepreneurs in kebab companies.

Migration researcher Östen Wahlbeckin The article (2005) states that one of the main explanations for it is undoubtedly that it is difficult for immigrants who have arrived in Finland to find work. The initial capital required for kebab and pizza places is not significant.

The reason may also be found in culture: kebab is originally a Turkish dish, and Turkish culture may include entrepreneurship, Wahlbeck wrote.

In the 1990s, many other immigrant groups began setting up pizza and kebab businesses.

In addition to sausages and burgers, traditional Finnish barbecue kiosks also started to make kebabs.