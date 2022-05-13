Kebab captured the hearts of Finns about 40 years ago.
“Long live the kebab, the ‘Turkish’ challenger of the burger: a fiery (genuinely made) and savory snack that has suddenly taken over Helsinki, ”was written on the pages of Helsingin Sanomat’s Food Thursday on November 21, 1985.
Kebab had arrived in Finland some years ago.
“I guess we Finns have expanded a bit and we dare to eat new foods, even weird ones,” it was written in the story.
Finns quickly incorporated that exotic food into their eating habits. Fat-squeezing meat conquered hearts and kebabs began to be served in various corners of the country, down to the smallest villages.
There are still hundreds of kebab restaurants in Finland, and grocery store shelves are swaying from kebabs. Kebab is sometimes also served as school food. Vegetable versions of the product ensure that no one is left without.
At the same time, the restaurant offer has diversified. In addition to kebab pizzerias, food can be ordered home through shuttle services from almost any restaurant.
How did kebab once conquer Finland? And what is the state of popularity of kebab in 2022?
In Finland when traveling, it can be tricky to find a city that doesn’t have any kebab restaurants or barbecue kiosks serving kebabs.
However, no one knows exactly how many kebab restaurants there are in Finland.
The word kebab appears in the name of 419 restaurants in the Food Agency’s search engine.
On top of that, there are still many restaurants that have not named their restaurants according to the food, but still serve kebabs.
Kebab is originally a Persian word meaning fried meat.
According to legend, the Turkish kebab originated in 1299, when the Ottoman sultans offered their first kebab to their guests.
In Finland, kebabs began to be served in the 1980s, when a wide variety of ethnic dishes and restaurants came to Finland. Pizzerias were followed by kebab restaurants.
A large proportion of Finnish Turkish immigrants are particularly active as entrepreneurs in kebab companies.
Migration researcher Östen Wahlbeckin The article (2005) states that one of the main explanations for it is undoubtedly that it is difficult for immigrants who have arrived in Finland to find work. The initial capital required for kebab and pizza places is not significant.
The reason may also be found in culture: kebab is originally a Turkish dish, and Turkish culture may include entrepreneurship, Wahlbeck wrote.
In the 1990s, many other immigrant groups began setting up pizza and kebab businesses.
In addition to sausages and burgers, traditional Finnish barbecue kiosks also started to make kebabs.
Very is one of the oldest restaurants in Helsinki, which offers kebabs.
It was founded in 1980 Mikail Karagöz To the shipyard street on Munkkisaari in Helsinki.
Before that, Karagöz worked as a butcher at the Kreisi restaurant in Helsinki and introduced Finns to the taste of kebab by pouring meat on their plates. Karagöz reminded HS in 2008 added kebabs to human rations.
“When we put the kebab next to the plate, people got used to it and really started to like it,” Karagöz said.
Now Karagöz is gone, but Ani is still such a popular place that kebab sometimes runs out in the middle of the day.
The interior of the place has remained almost the same for decades: the walls have works of art made of stone, the sofas have Turkish rugs. A lunch buffet is served under a large copper dome.
From Until 1995, owned An Ismail Ugucu arrives from the kitchen to the restaurant tables side. He has just marinated more meat for the next day.
A good donerkebab is made from salt, pepper and 20 hours of marinating, Ugucu says. The meat is then pressed into a cone shape. Up to a meter high, a rotating skewer is fried, and when it is cooked, Ugucu cuts kebabs from it with a knife.
Ani is one of the few restaurants where kebab quarters are still assembled in a restaurant.
For reasons of hygiene and efficiency, the production of skewers is often outsourced, and in Finland the majority of restaurants use frozen skewers made from minced beef.
Ugucu is from Adana, Turkey. In Turkey, he says he learned to handle and cut muscle strips correctly.
According to Ugucu, the finished kebab is identified by the fact that the meat is thinner. He thinks the fresh meat is juicier and thicker.
Ani’s meat is ordered from Heikki’s meat – always Finnish, Ugucu emphasizes.
“I order over a thousand pounds of meat a month. In the 1990s, it cost a couple of thousand pounds a month. ”
In 1995, according to Ugucu, people were still queuing up to get kebabs. After that, meat became more available, the supply of restaurants increased. People started eating there, which is closest to them.
“But there are still a lot of familiar customers who remember and always come back.”
Ugucu thinks the best kebab batch is made from a combination of fresh kebab, spicy sauce, pepperoni, onion and yoghurt sauce. A good kebab dish does not need french fries or sliced potatoes to accompany it.
Today customers are interested in having worked for Ani for 16 years Anne Iivanaisen findings show an increasing degree of meat quality and domesticity.
“It feels like we’re willing to pay a little more for it. People want to invest in quality food in different ways. ”
Iivanainen believes that the new types of kebab restaurants that have appeared in Helsinki are part of the future kebab trend.
For example, the restaurant Holy Døner, which HS called Scandinavian design kebab, was opened on Uudenmaankatu in August.
Opened on Fleminginkatu, Döner Harju raised the profile of the city’s kebab eight years ago. In 2015, the restaurant also served bear kebabs for a while.
For many for Finns, kebab is an occasional comfort food after a bar night.
But then there are people who eat kebabs many times a week. For lunch, dinner, a night out.
One of them is Salolainen Mika Halonen. Kebab is his favorite food.
Halonen is sitting at the corner table of her heel Eerik Pippuri on Helsinki’s Eerikinkatu. It’s lunch time, and there are about twenty customers, almost all men. The smell of fatty meat floats in the air. At the next table, a party of six men quietly eats their meals.
Halonen ate her first kebab in her twenties in the mid-1980s, when the Istanbul kebab restaurant opened in Salo. The pita breads tasted good, and Halonen ended up at the restaurant for a weekend and evening chef for several years. During the breaks, he ate portions of the restaurant.
Since then, Halonen has eaten kebabs at least once a week, but usually more often. The only exception has been the military, during which kebabs were only available during the holidays.
Halonen now eats the same dose of pitakebab. It is stuffed with beef in a bread pocket, which also contains lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Sauces are always omitted to emphasize the taste of the meat.
He has never tasted vegetarian options, nor will he.
Kebabs also remain on the store shelf. Only meat and only in the restaurant.
Halonen estimates that she has eaten as many as 6,000 kebabs in her lifetime. So he is an experienced expert in kebab.
Why does Halonen like kebab so much?
He thinks kebab is a simple food. The dose of pita is practically bread and beef.
“Fits the mouth of a Finn.”
Traditional the popularity of kebab is reflected in meat production. In Ostrobothnia, Oles Fast Food produces kebab meat for restaurants and wholesalers all over Finland.
Most of its customers are in southern Finland, in big cities.
Most kebabs are bought from the company. Olesin döner kebab contains 85 percent beef, water, soy protein, mixed spices (clove, onion, paprika, black pepper, garlic, sugar, turmeric, lipstick), potato flour, salt, flavor enhancer, stabilizers and natural flavors.
CEO of Oles Joel Snellman believes, however, that in the future, due to a large staff shortage, restaurants will buy more pre-cut kebab meat.
Oles has robots at his disposal that cut the meat ready for the restaurateurs.
In the future, the CEO of Oles believes that kebabs will face a “face-lift” similar to that of pizzas and burgers. New restaurants want to make a fast-paced version of fast food.
The company itself also has an unofficial slogan: make kebab great again.
