Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/25/2024 – 6:17

An event with 300,000 people in Praça da Sé placed the main forces opposing the dictatorship, including Lula and FHC, on the same platform. From that moment on, it became clear that redemocratization was irreversible. On the platform set up in Praça da Sé, in the center of São Paulo, were the main forces opposing the military dictatorship, names that would later become political protagonists in the redemocratized country. Exactly 40 years ago, on January 25, 1984, the mega event that brought together 300,000 people in the heart of Brazil's largest city was the final straw in the dictatorial regime that ruled the country.

The episode was the most important of the Diretas Já movement, historian Monica Piccolo Almeida Chaves, professor at the State University of Maranhão, told DW. “Not only due to the significant popular participation, and we cannot forget that popular demonstrations had been suppressed for two decades by the action of repressive apparatuses, but mainly due to the participation of the most representative exponents of the national political spectrum.”

The platform for Diretas brought together representatives of the major opposition parties, such as PMDB, PT and PDT. There were three names there who would later be elected president: Tancredo Neves – who did not take office due to health problems and ended up dying in the meantime –, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, president for two terms between 1995 and 2002, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 and, since 2023, he has been president again. Alongside them, other important politicians, such as Ulysses Guimarães, Leonel Brizola, Mario Covas, Franco Montoro, Orestes Quércia and Pedro Simon.

That was considered the first major rally of the movement, which had been spreading across the country since the previous year and, in April 1984, would bring together 1.5 million people in Vale do Anhangabaú — in what was the largest popular demonstration of the period.

“Culmination of a social process”

Political scientist and jurist Manoel Moraes, professor at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, attributes the success of that event to the convergence of forces. “January 25, 1984 marks the culmination of several mobilizations of resistance against the military dictatorship and for the return of democracy in Brazil. Its success is the result of the resumption of unions by workers, through the so-called new political unionism of a popular nature and inspired by the Basic Ecclesiastical Communities, a progressive sector of the Catholic Church that had extensive involvement in social movements”, he analyzes.

The movement defended the approval of the Dante de Oliveira amendment, which would make it possible to hold direct elections for President of the Republic in 1985. Throughout those months, thousands of people participated in events in several cities. “Its construction in defense of democracy consolidated a new arc of alliances that guaranteed, despite the defeat of the amendment, the election of Tancredo Neves by indirect vote”, says Moraes.

Professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), historian Daniel Aarão Reis, author of, among other books, Dictatorship and Democracy in Brazil, defines the episode at Sé as “the culmination of a fantastic social process, which had taken over the country” .

“It was a great social process in which political parties began to participate, consolidating a large front in favor of Direitas Já”, he explains.

Reis believes that the Diretas movement is one of the two fundamental pillars for the redemocratization of the country, alongside the major workers' strikes that occurred in 1979 and 1980 “which made the Brazilian people protagonists of the democratic transition process”.

“With Diretas, the people assumed a decisive role. From then on, I would say that the redemocratization process became unstoppable,” he adds. “The dynamics that would actually revoke the dictatorship were unleashed there.”

“The mobilization for the redemocratization of Brazil was an internal and international movement. In relation to Diretas Já, popular mobilization was decisive in consolidating the need for a transition agenda that involved the handover of power by the military to civilians. The situation was still very tense and social movements were becoming stronger in the process of fighting and building their place in contemporary political history”, says Moraes.

For him, the rally of January 25, 1984 “became an iconic image of redemocratization”.

On TV, distortion

There is a peculiarity that has become almost folkloric about the episode. The rally took place exactly when São Paulo, the city, celebrated 430 years of its foundation. When the demonstration began to take shape, TV Globo was forced to report it. But in a somewhat distorted way, because times were nebulous.

“Feast of São Paulo. The city celebrated its 430 years with more than 500 ceremonies. The biggest was a rally in Praça da Sé”, said the Jornal Nacional announcer that day, placing the platform for Diretas in the same arena as a party for the city's anniversary.

It is worth mentioning that, in the report as a whole, written by journalist Ernesto Paglia, the reason for the rally – the request for direct elections – was mentioned.

“The strength of the Diretas movement was so significant that even Rede Globo, whose trajectory was linked to the civil-military dictatorship, resisted covering the movement in proportion to its importance, but had to step back and give it space in its programming”, comments historian Chaves.

In 2015, on Jornal Nacional, journalist William Bonner acknowledged for the first time on TV that the way Globo reported the rally “was a mistake”.