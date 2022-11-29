The two matches of each group will be held simultaneously on two different stadiums, according to the principle of “fairness and equal opportunity” followed by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

What is the reason for holding the two matches at the same time?

The reason goes back to the 1982 World Cup in Spain, at which time the matches of the last round were held at different times.

Therefore, the two neighbors, Germany and Austria, were able to weave a “conspiracy” and complete a special agreement to remove Algeria from the tournament and ensure that they both qualified for the knockout stages.

And because of the Algeria-Chile match a day before, and with knowledge of the result of Algeria, Germany and Austria were able to agree on a result that qualifies them together, at the expense of Algeria, without taking the risk of playing in a way that could turn against one of the two parties, for example, Germany winning with a big score and expelling Austria, or Austria tied and expelling Germany. .

The agreement was for the match to end 1-0 for Germany, which is a sufficient result for Austria and Germany to qualify, and for Algeria to exit the group by occupying third place.

And that is exactly what happened, as Germany scored a goal in the 10th minute, then the two teams refrained from playing and exchanged “imaginary” opportunities and passes for 80 minutes.

This incident was later known as the “Gijon scandal”, and Gijon is the city that hosted the meeting between Germany and Austria in the World Cup.

After that painful incident for the Algerians, FIFA decided to approve the holding of the last two matches in the World Cup groups, at the same time, and the decision was implemented in the subsequent World Cup in 1986.

To this day, the two group matches are held at the same time, to prevent a similar scandal that wrongs a specific team or strikes an “evil” agreement.