At dawn on November 27, 40 years ago, an Avianca airline plane fell over the municipality of Mejorada del Campo, about 29 kilometers from Madrid. The tragedy, whose details and victims had until now been almost forgotten, not only killed 181, of the 192 people who had left the city of Paris heading to Colombia – with a scheduled stopover in the Spanish capital that could not be be—, also ended the lives of some of the most brilliant and promising minds of the time for the cultural and artistic life of Latin America: the Mexican writer Jorge Ibargüengiotia, the Peruvian Manuel Scorza, the Argentine Marta Traba and her husband, the Uruguayan Ángel Rama. The Mexican poet Amaranta Caballero has rescued a piece of the memory of that event in her book Olaf and the friends. Jorge Ibargüengoitia and the Avianca plane in 1983which can be considered the beginning of the historical rescue of a key moment for the literary and artistic future of the entire region.

Cover of the book ‘Olafo and his friends’ at the Guadalajara International Book Fair. Roberto Antillon

Many years had to pass after the tragedy for a multidisciplinary poet and artist like Caballero Prado, originally from Ibargüengoitia in the State of Guanajuato, and a Spanish journalist like Arturo Lezcano to find out surprisingly that they were the only people in the world who had been interested. parallelly in the plane accident in Mejorada del Campo, in 1983.

It was the year 2021, when Caballero wrote him a email to Lezcano to tell him that he was working on the compilation of several texts that made up a book about what happened. By then, three years had passed since the premiere of the narrative podcast created by Lezcano titled Olaf. That name, now a legend, was the one that that Boeing 747 jumbo had, of which there were very few in the world – hence they were called by their own names.

From both sides of the Atlantic, and without knowing it, in 2018 Lezcano and Caballero were simultaneously working to find the (almost non-existent) records of the accident. Moved by a journalistic impulse to narrate several tragedies in Spain in what he considered a key and dizzying year for his country, Lezcano exhaustively investigated what happened and made it part of his book Madrid, 1983. When everything speeds up (KO Books, 2021). “That accident is like the missing link in Latin American culture, or literature. Not in vain do they die there, and they could have perfectly been Gabo, Cortázar and Vargas Llosa, because they are all going to the first Hispanic American Congress of Culture, which was going to be held, and was also held with a minute of silence , in Bogotá the next day,” he says, excited.

Amaranta Caballero and Arturo Lezcano present the book ‘Olafo y Los Amigos’ at the FIL Guadalajara, this Monday. Roberto Antillon

For Amaranta Caballero, one of the saddest things about this episode is not only the deaths of so many people without the tragedy having even caused any uproar or commotion, but also the perpetual anonymity to which the victims were condemned for so many years and, which he considers even worse, that such important people within their artistic fields (among whom was also the Catalan pianist Rosa Sabater), such as Ibargüengoitia, Scorza, Traba and Rama, did not deserve, not even on the flap of some of their books, a mention beyond the date and place of his death.

“It seems to me that it is necessary to reactivate the dialogue with the work history of each of these intellectuals, because at the time they were the intellectuals, artists who were between 50 and 55 years old, at a time of professional boom, and unfortunately a parenthesis in the air takes them away. They leave a very serious gap in Latin America and what I asked myself is why no one cared about this before? ”He says.

Of the 192 people who were traveling on that plane, 11 survived. The investigations of Caballero and Lezcano are complementary and inaugurate an episode that history had denied to those intellectuals, whose promise of artistic creation and production, according to both authors, could have been meant an important watershed for Latin American literature.

Olaf and the friends (Ediciones La Rana, 2022) contains texts by authors such as the Guanajuato native Eduardo Padilla, the Peruvian-Chilean Dnaiel Rojas Pachas, the Mexicans Carlos Ulises Mata, Scheherazade Bigdalí, Ricardo García Muñoz, Pedro Mena Bermúdez, Flor Aguilera, Flor Bosco and Leonardo Iván Martínez, with an introduction by Arturo Lezcano and the poem boarding pass who was a prolific Mexican poet and creator, as well as one of Ibargüengoitia’s closest friends: Margarita Villaseñor.

Premonitions of death

Like everything that has been unleashed since Lezcano and Caballero learned that they were doing almost the same investigation, the details compiled by both trace a path that borders on that of a fictional story. Marta Traba, Lezcano has related, wrote a novel in which the ending tells how the protagonist gets on a plane with other Latin Americans and begins to fall asleep while she takes off. He himself has also said that, after contacting Scorza’s heirs, one of his daughters told him about a call that her father made to him to tell him to write down a series of names and figures, to later send him a letter with instructions. The letter arrived after Scorza’s death with information about some debts that had to be settled.

And, on the other hand, Ibargüengoitia, who, the authors claim, wrote in several opinion columns in the newspaper Excelsior questions and reflections on what would happen in certain situations that would inevitably end in an air disaster.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_