On the night of September 19, 1984, Graciela Fernández Meijide (Buenos Aires, 93 years old) slept in the offices of the National Commission for the Disappearance of Persons, the Conadep. The next day, the president, Raúl Alfonsín, was waiting for them to receive from the hands of the writer Ernésto Sábato the report that in 50,000 pages gave names and surnames to 8,961 people disappeared by the Argentine dictatorship, the location of 380 clandestine detention centers, testimonies of survivors and even the confession of torturers suffering from problems of conscience. “They had stolen the report from us twice, because we had the guys in there spying. We did it again, all by hand and with a typewriter. The night before the delivery we stayed in the offices guarding the papers, we slept on the floor. Until minutes before leaving for the Casa Rosada we were still photocopying, with the pages still warm,” Fernández Meijide recalls in his apartment in Buenos Aires, where he lives. This Friday marks the 40th anniversary of that work that in its book format was called Anymore and which in 1985 would serve as documentary evidence to condemn military leaders for crimes against humanity in the so-called Trial of the Juntas.

Ernesto Sabato hands over the folders with the CONADEP report to Raúl Alfonsín. CONADEP

The CONADEP was a decision made by President Alfonsín, who signed the decree for its formation on December 15, 1983, on the fifth day of his mandate. “He had made two commitments: to investigate what had happened to the disappeared and to do justice. The issue of the disappeared was the one that hurt the most and contained the most mysteries,” explains Fernández Meijide. The challenge was enormous. The figure of forced disappearance did not even exist as a convention in the world and the few truth commissions that had been formed in the past had not been able to complete their work. Only in this way can we understand the dimension of the task that awaited the CONADEP and the significance of its success.

After a failed attempt to leave the matter in the hands of Congress, Alfonsín opted for “a commission of highly respectable people, respected by society and without political commitments,” says Fernández Meijide. Sábato was left in charge of CONADEP, along with a team made up of a journalist, a philosopher, a jurist, a Catholic bishop, an epistemologist, a theologian, a rabbi, three politicians and an academic. All of them “would have six months to find out what had happened to the missing, receive complaints, refer them to the courts when there was a crime and then give a report. That was all,” says Fernández Meijide. “We, as a human rights organization, also wanted there to be a moral and social condemnation. Nobody expected a judicial condemnation. Alfonsín thought that the trials should be carried out by the Superior Council of the Armed Forces, which was the natural place by law, but we all knew that was not going to happen,” he adds.

Photos of Pablo, son of Graciela Fernández, who disappeared during the last military dictatorship. Mariana Eliano

On October 23, 1976, armed men entered Fernández Meijide’s house and took away his son Pablo, who was then 17 years old and in his fourth year of high school. That was the beginning of the ordeal for a family that did not know what to do with their pain. “From the desperate search for Pablo, from the depression I felt every night when I had nothing left to do, from wanting to kill my son’s kidnappers and falling asleep when I put the last bullet in their heads, I went on to fantasize about putting them in jail. Nothing told us that we would be able to do what was done, nothing,” Fernández Meijide now remembers. He then joined the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH), an organization founded in 1975, months before the military coup of March 24, 1976 against Isabel Perón. On its board of directors were Raúl Alfonsín and Monsignor Jaime de Nevares, who years later would join the Conadep at the invitation of the president. The APDH had documented some 4,000 testimonies from relatives of missing persons when Alfonsín created the Conadep in 1984. Many of these testimonies had been collected by Fernández Meijide, who remembers the surprise felt in the Assembly when they discovered that there were survivors of detention and torture centers abroad, such as the ESMA, under the control of the Navy.

“When democracy finally arrived, Alfonsín and others who were in the APDH knew that there were missing people, but they were unaware of the extent of the repression. And we, who worked receiving testimonies, only knew what the relatives of those whose disappearances had told us. It was a different reality that we were not aware of. We were getting to know it as we were suffering it, but we never imagined that concentration camps, murders and clandestine prisons would be established,” says Fernández Meijide.

A meeting of CONADEP. CONADEP

His arrival at the Conadep was not immediate. Fernández Meijide accepted a request from Jaime de Nevares, who felt that the commission would spend six months searching for bodies without obtaining any results. “He tells me that they had them running all day from one place to another. Because the intelligence services began sending anonymous letters to the relatives of the disappeared telling them that their son was in this barracks in Neuquén, to another that he was in Montevideo or locked up in a mental hospital. The idea of ​​the military was that the Commission would spend six months traveling around the country until the six months were up and nothing had been done,” he says.

The repressors’ plan ultimately failed. The Conadep went from being a search commission to an investigative commission, capable of putting together a complete map of state terrorism, with names of victims and perpetrators and details of clandestine detention centers. Fernández Meijide’s previous experience in the APDH was essential and she accepted the challenge. “Joining would put me in hell itself, I didn’t know to what extent,” she says 40 years later. Taking testimony subjected the members of the commission to extreme experiences.

Cover of the book ‘Nunca Más’, a copy that compiles the CONADEP report.

The work was systematized in such a way that a picture of the systematic plan of extermination devised by the military was soon formed. “We had, for example, the ESMA detention center. We gathered all the testimonies of people who had been there and then we went to the site with a photographer and an architect to whom the survivors had dictated the place where they had been,” explains Fernández Meijide. “When we already had the photos and the architect’s drawing, everything was taken to the legal department and from there, with a document signed by Sábato, we submitted it to a judge. That judge could work because he had already done the investigation. When the Trial of the Juntas was held in 1985, the prosecution used a good part of that material. Before finishing, we already had 54 cases,” he adds.

Gathering testimonies was a tough test for the interviewers, so much so that “we needed psychological support,” says Fernández Meijide. “Those who couldn’t take it left and nobody thought it was bad. Those who stayed sometimes had their lives ruined. Friday afternoons were spent doing group analysis with the psychologist, because the testimonies were all very strong,” he recalls.

On the day of the report’s delivery, Sábato was picked up by a police car, a Ford Falcon like the ones used by the Army to transport detainees and corpses. “We left afterwards,” Meijide says, “and when we arrived at the Government House, Sábato was not there. We immediately thought that he had been kidnapped. What happened was that people stopped him in the street to hug him; he had become a hero.” On September 20, there was a large demonstration at the Palace of Justice, because people now wanted those whose names were in the report to be released. Anymore pay for their crimes. A year later, Alfonsín became convinced that the military would not judge themselves and left the trial in the hands of civilians.

Statement by Graciela Fernández Meijide during the trial of the juntas.

Fernández Meijide did not recover her son Pablo. After her experience at the Conadep, she turned to active politics. She was a deputy, senator and constituent. In 1999, she joined the Government of the Alliance, the agreement between Peronists and radicals that brought the ill-fated Fernando de la Rúa to power, as Minister of Social Development. Today, at 93 years old, she is a reference in the fight for human rights. “We have gone through crises and no one ever thought of calling up the Armed Forces; that was our duty.” Anymore”sentence.

