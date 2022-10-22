Sylvester Stallone He has two characters in his career that have given him a guaranteed place in film history: Rocky Balboa (1976) and John Rambo (1982). With the first, the world was fascinated by his fight scenes, the same ones that gave ‘Sly’ the opportunity to be the character he is today.

with the second, Stallone showed a war veteran who, after serving in favor of his country, returns from combat only to have a reality check: beyond receiving recognition, he is rejected by the society he once defended.

40 years after the premiere of “Rambo: first blood”let’s review its plot and its two endings, of which —to the taste of the fans— only one made it to the final cut of the film directed by Ted Kotcheff.

The end of “Rambo” with Sylvester Stallone

Inspired by the book “First Blood” (1972), by David Morrell, the story takes us to meet John Rambo, a veteran of the Vietnam War. Despite receiving a medal of honor, his life and social rehabilitation are not easy at all.

“Rambo” premiered in 1982. Photo: Carolco Pictures

In the film, the protagonist meets Sheriff Will Teasle, who —driven by his prejudices— arrests him for vagrant and resistance to authority. With John determined to prove his innocence in the problems he faces, “First Blood” ending exposes a broken and disillusioned Rambo of a country he defended in war.

“Nothing is over. That was not my war. When I came back, people called me a murderer. Who were they to protest?! They must have been there. In the field there was a code of honor, but here; civilian life is worth nothing. How do you want me to forget all that? ”, Rambo said in the middle of a cry that exposed his frustration for a society that marginalized him.

Finally, Colonel Trautman, who was in charge of him in the war, appears to speak and make him desist from assassinating Teasle. Between laments and tears, Rambo exposes his fury for the society that forgot and mistreated him. This causes Trautman to hug him. John gives up and turns himself in.

The alternative ending of “Rambo” that could end the action saga

In David Morrell’s book, the ending is more tragic than what Ted Kotcheff showed in his movie: Rambo and the sheriff die, and with that the story closes.. Although “First blood” is inspired by this work, the production company changed —perhaps for the better— the fate of the protagonist, which has caused him to have a total of five films over the years.

In 2017, the filmmaker released his memoir, “Director’s cut: my life in film,” and spoke with Entertainment Weekly (EW) about developing his alternate ending. Kotcheff explained that the tape was born to be “a suicide mission of Rambo”. That’s how it was planned, at least, until they shot the denouement, in which John dies at the hands of Colonel Trautman, a character originally given to Kirk Douglas.