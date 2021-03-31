The California resident gave up dyeing her gray hair and became famous on social networks. A related story appeared on the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, 40-year-old Whitney Lichty (Whitney Lichty) began to dye her hair in high school: when she was a little over 20 years old, she found the first gray strands on her head. In this regard, the American felt self-doubt and began to tint them every three weeks for fear of being ridiculed by others.

After some time, the woman discussed the problem with her friend and realized that the feelings of embarrassment and shame were not her own, but imposed by society. “I felt uncomfortable with the realization that I was being made to feel inferior because of my own hair color,” Lichti said.

According to the heroine of the material, she stopped painting, inspired by women who show the process of their aging in their Instagram accounts. “I realized that there are a huge number of people who are not afraid to show their real appearance. I decided that I also want to document my growing up and become a part of this community, sharing with others both the joyful and sad moments of life, ”she stressed.

Currently on Lichti’s page Instagram signed by 39.2 thousand people. “Love yourself and be patient. Do what makes you happy and don’t worry about what others think. Believe me, I know that it’s not always easy, but it’s worth it, ”the American assured.

In February, the woman stopped dyeing her hair and also gained popularity on social networks. Georgia Zaris, 51, from Surrey, turned brunette in 2000 when she got a job in advertising. After the coronavirus pandemic closed all beauty salons in the country, she tried to maintain her dark hair color with online courses. However, she soon got tired of carrying out the procedure, and she decided to find a natural appearance.