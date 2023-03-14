She showed a figure in a swimsuit on a personal page in the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), 40-year-old singer Natalia Podolskaya. She posted a photo from her vacation in Dubai.

The celebrity posed on the beach overlooking the Eye of Dubai Ferris wheel. Podolskaya appeared in front of the camera in a two-piece swimsuit with a snake print. The actress completed her look with a straw hat, sunglasses and a shell necklace.

“Beautiful body”, “Chic”, “Natasha, how wonderful you are. Just natural beauty without Botox, plastic surgery”, “Pretty Woman”, “Photo Fire”, “Natashka Cutie,” fans commented on the publication.

