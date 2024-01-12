The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences revealed the results of the competitions of the 26th session of its local awards, which include the student category, the university student category, the teacher category, the educational category, and the school category, in addition to the institutions that support education.

The Foundation also announced the adoption of the results of the World Center for the Gifted Awards, which include the International Award for Applied Research in Caring for the Gifted, and the International Award for School Initiatives in Caring for the Gifted.

The number of participants in the local awards reached 198, and the number of winners was 40. Six countries from different regions participated in the International Award for Applied Research in the Care of the Gifted, and the number of participating papers reached six. Nine countries participated in the International Award for School Initiatives in Nurturing the Gifted. The number of participating initiatives reached 14, of which two initiatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America won.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Humaid Al Qatami, said: “The Foundation, in cooperation with an elite group of prominent arbitrators, completed the arbitration processes for the local awards and the awards of the International Center for the Gifted at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, which took into account integrity, impartiality, objectivity and the highest international standards.”