The Iranian Oil Ministry news agency (SHANA) quoted the CEO of the Iranian Gas Development and Engineering Company, Reza Noshadi, as saying that Iran’s economic successes “are not limited to the missile and drone sectors.”

He added, “Currently, 85 percent of the facilities and equipment needed by the gas industry are manufactured inside the country, and based on these capabilities, we recently signed a contract to export 40 turbines made in Iran to Russia.”

Noshady did not mention the date of signing the contract with Moscow or the date of delivery of the turbines.

energy crisis

• Russia had reduced or stopped its gas supplies to various European countries after imposing economic sanctions on it, which led to a rise in energy prices.

• The Kremlin insists that sanctions prevented maintenance work on Russian gas infrastructure, and prevented the recovery of a turbine made by Siemens that was undergoing repairs in Canada.

• During the Vladivostok Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September: “Give us a turbine, and we will turn on Nord Stream the next day,” referring to the gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

• Western countries accuse Russia of using gas as a “weapon”.

Nowshady said US sanctions against Russia are aimed at excluding Moscow from the gas market.

“In recent years, the United States has built large-scale LNG production facilities, and more recently, with the blanket embargo on Russia and the subsequent explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, it has effectively eliminated one of its biggest competitors in gas exports,” he added.

Russia and Iran have vast gas reserves but are subject to strict US sanctions, and in recent months the two countries have stressed the importance of enhancing their bilateral cooperation.

Putin visited Tehran last July, where he met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who also called for strengthening “long-term cooperation” with Moscow.

Tehran recently denied supplying Russia with weapons, after Kyiv and its Western partners accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones to launch attacks in Ukraine.