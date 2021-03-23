The Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, revealed that the number of volunteers registered in the ‘Emirates Volunteer’ campaign has reached more than 40,000 volunteers, citizens and residents of the country of 155 nationalities, most of them are young men and women who are keen on the safety, happiness and future of the UAE.

I mentioned that these volunteers contributed to the achievement of 650 field and virtual volunteer opportunities, of whom 11,500 volunteers specialized in supporting medical teams in our first line of defense. The ‘Emirates Volunteer’ campaign, with its two parts, field and virtual volunteering, also managed to attract hundreds of retired specialists and senior citizens. As volunteers in more specialized fields, and of societal value.

She emphasized that «on the ground there is a large volume of work achieved by the UAE by volunteering during the pandemic, which reflects the importance of the role of volunteers, whether in hospitals, quarantine places, examination centers, airports, outlets, schools, commercial centers, and in providing psychological support. Academic and health for all ».

The minister said during her speech as part of her participation in the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum 2021, which is held for the second day virtually: “Since the beginning of last year 2020, with the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, the national campaign (UAE volunteers) has been launched, and it has adopted from the beginning two types. From volunteering, they are field volunteering to support direct field efforts to counter the spread of the virus, by sharing expertise and specialized skills to support the heroes of the first line of defense, and virtual volunteering to achieve a commitment to stay at home to maintain the health and safety of society, and to contribute remotely by providing special skills and experiences or through a business institution The volunteer owns it, and this (virtual) volunteer was provided for the first time in the UAE, to provide great services to the community in the fastest and safest ways, from all segments of society, and to leave a positive impact, from anywhere and at any time.

Yesterday, the activities of the second day of the Education Interface Conference and Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum 2021 were launched virtually in the capital Abu Dhabi, in the presence of educational and academic leaders, and a number of young students.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

