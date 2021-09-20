The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 40,697 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past hours, bringing the total doses that were provided until yesterday 19,486,569 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 197.03 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.



