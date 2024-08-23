The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a misdemeanour court ruling convicting an Arab man of assaulting, threatening and insulting his wife, and sentencing him to a fine.

Based on the criminal ruling, the wife filed a civil lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he be obligated to pay 70 thousand dirhams in compensation for the physical, material and moral damage she suffered as a result of the assault.

The details of the lawsuit stated that the accused assaulted his wife, who is of Arab nationality, and caused her injuries that prevented her from performing her personal work for less than 20 days without leaving a permanent disability. He also threatened to kill her and directed words at her that offended her honor and reputation.

The first instance court ruled in his presence to convict him and fine him 7,000 dirhams, but the ruling was not accepted by the Public Prosecution, which appealed it before the Court of Appeal, demanding that it be increased. The accused was also not satisfied with it, and appealed it in turn, denying what was attributed to him, and claiming that the elements of the crime he was accused of committing were absent.

After examining the case, the Court of Appeal concluded that the initial ruling covered all the legal elements of the case, and provided evidence of its validity against him, derived from the testimony of the victim, their daughter who supported her mother’s account, and in accordance with what was proven by the forensic report.

The Court of Appeal stated in the grounds for its ruling that it disregarded the defendant’s defence, since the initial ruling had correctly concluded his conviction after he had undertaken to respond to the defences raised by him.

After a final judgment was issued against the accused, the wife filed a civil lawsuit against her husband, obligating the defendant to pay her 70 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and ethical damages suffered by the plaintiff. She submitted a copy of the final judgment issued by the Court of Cassation, the medical report and the final criminal judgment certificate, and copies of her hotel accommodation bills and treatment bills at the hospital to which she was transferred after being assaulted.

In turn, the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he requested the dismissal of the lawsuit after he had requested more than once a period of time to respond to the memorandum submitted by the plaintiff.

The civil court explained in the grounds of its ruling that the court of subject matter – according to the established judiciary – has full authority to understand the reality of the case, evaluate the evidence and documents presented to it, and give preference to what it is satisfied with and reject the rest.

According to the Evidence and Criminal Procedures Law and the established jurisprudence in Dubai Court of Cassation, the civil court’s commitment to the judgment issued in the criminal case is limited to what the criminal judgment necessarily decided regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the civil and criminal cases, and regarding the legal description and attribution to its perpetrator. If the criminal court decides finally on these issues, the civil court must be committed, and it is forbidden to re-examine them because this would result in a violation of the conclusiveness of the previous criminal judgment, which is conclusiveness that applies to all even if they are not parties to the case.

She stated that according to the criminal ruling, the defendant’s error in assaulting the victim’s physical integrity was proven against him, and resulted in physical harm represented by the injuries she sustained, as indicated in the forensic report. There was also material harm that befell her, represented by the expenses she incurred in treating these injuries, which prevented her from fulfilling her interests, in addition to moral harm in the grief, pain, feeling of oppression and belittlement she suffered as a result of his assault on her, and causing injuries that affected her psychologically. Therefore, the court estimated the compensation for all these damages at 40,000 dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.