The Sharjah Book Authority in the Eastern Region, in cooperation with the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, brought together 40 male and female students from schools in the Eastern Region and the Emirate of Fujairah, in the first summer program of its kind for students entitled “Be an Astronaut”. The program, which was intended for students between the ages of 14 and 18, aimed at motivating the participants to develop their knowledge and obtain accurate scientific answers to questions in their minds about space science and expeditions, and to encourage them to be inspired by the experiences of four Emirati astronauts.